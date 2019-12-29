advertisement

A new Ipsos poll shows Albertans feel worse than before, and are spending less than any other Canadian province.

According to Global News, 28 percent of Canadians said they were spending less than before; the number in Alberta was 38 percent.

Alberta, a province rich in natural resources such as oil, is undergoing a financial crisis. In November, Alberta saw a loss of 18,000 jobs, raising its unemployment rate by 0.5 percentage point to 7.2 percent. This is an increase of 0.3 percentage points from 2018.

But it is not. According to PetroLMI, direct employment in the oil and gas sector in Canada is expected to decline further. More than 12,000 jobs this year – a 23 percent decline from 2014 – are expected to be lost.

Alberta is still finding it difficult to recover from the oil recession in 2014. The province had lost more than 100,000 jobs.

The survey asked respondents how happy they were in five categories: personal life, romance, finance, health and social life. Albertans were slightly less happy than other Canadians in all categories.

The data show a contrast between age groups as well. The new generation of Albertans are significantly more anxious about their future than their old counterparts.

49 percent of Albertans also described their financial situation as “bad”, 14 percentage points higher than the national average.

Finally, nearly eight in ten Albertans agreed that Canada is more divided than ever; the average for Canada is six in ten.

