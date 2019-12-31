advertisement

The Trudeau government has announced their decision to cut carbon tax deductions in three provinces that have chosen not to approve the federal government’s price requirements.

The Liberal government has also decided to add Alberta to that group, after the United Conservative Party had earlier repealed the carbon tax laws implemented by the former NDP government.

Saskatchewan will be subject to the largest drop in deductions, as a family of four will qualify for only $ 809 in deductions in 2020, down nearly $ 100 from the $ 903 figure once predicted by the Federal Department of Finance.

Ontario deductions will also fall, albeit only by a few dollars – from $ 451 to $ 448 for a four-family, while families in Manitoba will see a $ 13 reduction, taking $ 486.

A family of four in Alberta will receive a $ 888 deduction in 2020.

Despite the downturn, the sitting Liberal government insists that most families will receive more money through deductions than will pay the carbon tax.

The following is a complete list of deduction amounts for individuals and families by province in 2020, according to government data, as described by the Canadian Press.

Ontario:

Single adult or first adult couple – $ 224

Second adult in a couple or first child of a single parent – $ 112

Childdo child under 18 – $ 56

Starting amount for a family of four – $ 448

Manitoba

Single adult or first adult couple – $ 243

The second adult in a couple or the first child of a single parent – $ 121

Childdo child under 18 – $ 61

Starting amount for a family of four – $ 486

Saskatchewan:

Single adult or first adult couple – $ 405

The second adult in a couple or the first child of a single parent – $ 202

Childdo child under 18 – $ 101

Starting amount for a family of four – $ 809

Alberta:

Single adult or first adult couple – $ 444

The second adult in a couple or the first child of a single parent – $ 222

Childdo child under 18 – $ 111

Starting amount for a family of four – $ 888

