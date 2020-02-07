advertisement

The Alberta government will not accept an “aid charity” from Ottawa instead of approving the Teck Frontier, Environment and Parks mine Jason Nixon said Friday.

Responding to reports that the federal government was planning an aid package for Alberta if the former decides to block the oil project, Nixon said the decision on the Border is “not something to be marketed”.

“Teck is not a political gift,” he said. “It deserves to be approved on its own merits.”

The federal government has until the end of February to decide whether Teck Resources Ltd. could build the $ 20.6 billion Frontier mine north of Alberta, despite climate concerns and wildlife.

The impending decision is seen as proof of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s 2019 election pledge to put Canada on the path to achieving zero-greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. But after being shut down by Alberta in the October election, Trudeau liberals have pledged to listen to the province’s concerns over economic problems in the oil and gas sector.

Ottawa is reportedly considering a provincial aid package, to be included in the next budget, which will include a cash injection to help Alberta clear thousands of inactive oil and gas wells abandoned by bankrupt companies.

The Teck project is considered essential for employment and growth in the province, with Teck estimating it would eventually create 7,000 jobs. If approved, the Frontier mine would produce up to 260,000 barrels of oil per day by 2037 and generate about 4.1 megatons of carbon dioxide annually.

But the proposed project has faced opposition from climate activists and some indigenous peoples.

Calgary police watch protesters on 9th Ave S.E. downtown Calgary on Jan. 22. About 100 people gathered in a bid to shake public opinion and federal approval of the Teck’s Border Mine outside the company’s office.

Jim Wells / Postmedia

Nixon said the Trudeau government’s decision would indicate whether the prime minister is serious about working with Alberta to achieve national unity. He added that the project should not be linked to “unrelated claims”, such as Alberta’s request for a draw deduction.

“Albertans will no longer tolerate this. We have been clear with the federal government that we have a crisis of unity that is creating within this country,” he said.

“Albertans will not accept the federal government blocking a project like this that has gone through 10 years of regulatory process, which has been approved by federal and provincial regulators and has overcome any obstacles.

“For Ottawa to change the rules at 11am would be a devastating signal for investors looking to invest in Canada and Alberta.”

Prime Minister Jason Kenney echoed Nixon’s words as he addressed a business public in Washington, D.C. on Friday.

“Why would anyone invest in Canada? It’s a very dangerous way to go down,” he said in comments broadcast on Facebook.

Teck President and CEO Don Lindsay recently asked if the mine would ever be built, in part because oil prices were not so high.

Nixon added that the federal cabinet has no justification for rejecting the project from an environmental standpoint because Teck has pledged to achieve zero net greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

He said Friday that he was responding to media “speculation” that raised suspicion about Ottawa having a favorable view of the Border mine. He said he received no further information from his federal counterparts directly.

Nixon said official discussions with the Trudeau government have been “positive”.

But he declined to say how Alberta would react if the project does not receive approval.

“We’re not going to show all our cards in the middle of the card game,” Nixon said.

“Albertans aren’t looking for a Justin Trudeau leaflet. We’re not interested in that. We want Justin Trudeau and the federal government to get out of Alberta’s way.”

IthMe files by Reuters

shudes@postmedia.com

Twitter: @SammyHudes

