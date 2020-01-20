advertisement

Advanced Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides announces a new results-based funding model for the province’s post-secondary institutions during a press conference in Calgary on Monday, January 20, 2020.

Alberta colleges and universities will be funded through a “results-based approach” under provincial government changes.

Advanced Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides said Monday that the government plans to implement the new system in April after consulting with students and faculty.

Under the new model, part of school funding will be based on their success in meeting a number of goals. Nicolaides said 15 percent of each school’s operating fund will be tied to performance measures to begin with, going up to a maximum of 40 percent by the 2022-23 academic year.

Performance measures may include graduate employment levels, international or domestic student enrollment levels, and average graduate income. The criteria will be weighted differently depending on the institution.

