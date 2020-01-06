advertisement

E3 Metals Corp CEO Chris Doornbos poses for a photo on Thursday, November 28, 2019. Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia Calgary

Calgary-based E3 Metals would not exist if it were not for Elon Musk’s work.

The natural resources company, which was founded in 2016, has developed a patented ion exchange technology that produces lithium concentrate purified from light metal that occurs naturally within the province’s oil strips. The company’s goal is to produce battery-grade lithium hydroxide that can be used in the production of lithium-ion batteries – the same type of batteries that power the electric cars made by Musk’s company, Tesla Inc.

“It wasn’t because of Tesla, but it was because of what Tesla did,” said E3 president and CEO Chris Doornbos, with inspiration for his company’s technology. “They took a concept that was an electric vehicle and turned it into something that could be a flow vehicle. . . and herein lies an opportunity. “

It has long been known that the historic Alberta Oil and Gas Reservoir that Leduc produces is rich in lithium deposits, but the exponential increase in worldwide demand for light metal is a recent phenomenon. This increase is driven in part by cell phone batteries, but it is the growth of the electric vehicle that is really fueling renewed interest in Alberta’s lithium potential as untapped.

While electric cars are still relatively rare in Alberta, they have already made major crossings in Europe, California and China – and growth is expected to accelerate only as battery capabilities improve, EVs become cheaper and climate change concerns grow. According to Bloomberg New Energy Finance, worldwide EV sales are expected to exceed internal combustion engine sales by 2039. Demand for lithium is projected to exceed supply by 2025.

“Everyone who follows this space believes it will be the point of departure,” Doornbos said. “If Alberta really wants to be smart in its search for the future, and not just do what we’ve always done, we need to start building this industry.”

Much of the world’s lithium is currently produced in Australia, South America, and China using traditional processes such as solid mining or massive evaporation ponds. Neither method is appropriate to Alberta’s climate or geography and both methods have negative environmental implications. Proponents of an Alberta lithium industry believe that – with the development of the right technology – the province can be a global provider of greener, more economical lithium produced through repurposed oil and gas infrastructure.

An Alberta lithium industry can also provide employment for laid off oil and gas workers. E3 – which has secured lithium and other mineral rights for more than 1.3 million hectares in the Leduc Reservoir region – hopes to ultimately build a commercial extraction and processing facility within the province, something Doornbos said that it can create 300 to 500 full-time jobs. The company hopes to be in production by 2023, producing 20,000 tonnes of equivalent lithium carbonate per year with the capacity to grow.

“There is a great opportunity to do it here in Alberta because what you need is the land and a set of professional skills,” Doornbos said. “And we have all those parts here.”

The opportunity for Canada to become the supplier of choice for an ethically-produced, low-carbon lithium is real, said Jason Swzer, executive director of the Alberta Clean Tech Industry Alliance.

“Lithium is one of those shows that talks about Alberta’s strengths. We’re already pumping a lot of lithium up, just putting it back down the hole,” Switchzer said. “But we don’t have to be ourselves, it’s a race to be first. It’s a bit like LNG – whoever goes there first will be trapped in a market. If you are second or third, you may miss that opportunity “

Another Alberta company working in the lithium space is Summit Nanotech. The Calgary-based company was founded last year and is currently testing its own environmentally friendly extraction process that uses nanotechnology principles to extract lithium from brine. CEO Amanda Hall said the company’s target market is the lithium industry in South America, though Alberta could be a secondary market if it takes its lithium sector off the ground.

“We have a lot of benefits in Alberta because the wells that we will use to extract lithium from the ground are already drilled, and storage wells to get rid of by-products are already here,” Hall said. However, the operating costs and capital needed to build the current refinery for these lithium extraction processes will be something we struggle with. We need as much support as we can get from the oil and gas industry, and the provincial and federal governments as well. “

Hall added in addition to extraction and refining, Alberta lithium proponents dream the province will eventually be home to battery production equipment as well, so that the sector can do more than just deliver raw materials. But before that can happen, one will have to prove that they have the winning technology that can get lithium off the ground responsibly, sustainably and cheaply.

“This is the obstacle we all have to overcome,” Hall said. “It’s going to be a challenge, but it’s like fracking. Clay gas wasn’t economical at one time either, but it took all that ingenuity to find a way to achieve it.”

astephenson@postmedia.com

Twitter: @AmandaMsteph

