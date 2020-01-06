advertisement

EDMONTON – The opposition in Alberta says the $ 30 million government energy war chamber has been such a knight of flames and blunders that must be closed.

NDP energy critic Irfan Sabir says the party group supports the promotion of the oil and gas development message, but says the courtroom is doing more harm than good with its high-profile mistakes.

He says with $ 82,000 a day, there are far more important projects that can be funded.

The Energy War Room, formally known as the Canadian Energy Center, was released Dec. 11 with a mandate to promote real-time industry and fire against what the Conservative United government considers misinformation.

Hassle has been criticized for using someone else’s brand logo and that staff refer to themselves as reporters instead of government employees.

The head of the war room, Tom Olsen, has also been derided by critics for a short language in a television interview in which he said the energy center’s intention was to “disregard the real facts”.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 6, 2020

