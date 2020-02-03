advertisement

Members of the Alberta Uyghur community hear during a press conference in Calgary on Sunday, February 2, 2020. There is growing concern about the continued deportation of Chinese Uyghur to China, especially as the coronavirus spreads. Gavin Young / Postmedia

Coronavirus poses a worrisome threat to members of a Muslim minority stopping in China, a conference in Calgary heard on Sunday.

Medical experts, human rights defenders, political leaders and relatives of the detainees gathered to call on the international community to help Chinese Uighurs, many of whom are held in “re-education” centers in western Xinjiang province.

“Viruses do not discriminate. They are not bounded by borders or walls such as the walls of these camps, ”said conference panelist Dr. Mindy Gautama.

“The risk of malnutrition living in the vicinity creates not only an increased risk of viral transmission, but, of course, a possible increase in death in people whose bodies are already under stress.”

Held at the Best Western Plus O’Call Port in northeast Calgary, the conference without experts gathered together with members of the Edmonton Uyghur community to raise awareness and call for action to ensure the safety of internally displaced Uighurs.

Speakers, including Canadian Senator Marilou McPhedran and Canadian Uighur Babur Ilchi, explained how the spread of coronavirus to these centers could result in hundreds of thousands of people suffering or dying and further impacting the global community.

Canadian Senator Marilou McPhedran speaks at a Humanity Auxilium press conference in Calgary on Sunday, February 2, 2020. The organization is concerned about the continued deportation of Chinese Uyghur to China, especially as the coronavirus spreads. Gavin Young / Postmedia

In China, Uighurs can be held in “re-education” centers, where they are forbidden to practice Islam and are forced to speak and write Chinese. Most Uighurs are Muslim and have a distinct language and culture from China’s main ethnic group, which is why foreign policy experts say the Chinese government views Uighurs as a threat to unified government support.

Gautama, and others at the conference, said the World Health Organization (WHO) should be allowed access to camps to assess prisoners’ health and safety and should have a longer-term plan for closing camps and reuniting families.

The fear of many speakers is that coronavirus has already spread to camps. However, the speakers said confirming that this is true is impossible as there is little or no communication with people inside the centers.

On Thursday, the WHO declared the coronavirus a global health emergency as the death toll from the virus in China has climbed to at least 303 and more than 14,500 cases have been confirmed globally, exceeding the number of cases during the 2002-2003 SARS outbreak. There are four confirmed cases in Canada, none of which are in Alberta where public health officials have stressed that the risk of the virus remains low.

Ilchi, who was born in Eastern Turkistan and moved to Canada at a young age, said his grandfather had been imprisoned in one of the centers and died last year. He became aware of his death through a Facebook post, but could not otherwise contact his family across the seas to find out what happened.

Babur Ilchi speaks at a press conference in Calgary on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Ilchi has Chinese Uyghur family members who have been interned in China and he fears for their safety. Gavin Young / Postmedia

“I not only speak for myself, but I speak for every Uyghur in the diaspora. We have been under tremendous stress and (had) sleepless nights asking about our family because we are unable to speak to them at all, “he said.

“When this situation happens and we don’t even know if our family is alive, it puts all of us under tremendous mental stress.”

He said one of the most important actions Canadians can take is to raise awareness, learn about what is happening to the Uighurs in China, and educate friends and family on the issue. Ilchi also said people should contact their public representatives to promote action on the issue. Some human rights experts have put the number of Uighurs detained at one million, though other estimates say the number could be much higher.

Uyghur Canadian Mehliya Cetinkaya traveled from Edmonton to attend the weekend conference. She also said that she could not speak to her family and fears worse.

“We do not know how to afford them. We have never tried anything like this before,” Cetinkaya said.

“We have a culture where we are all brave and happy and one with each other, but through that we are all just collapsing and unable to endure all of this. Once we have more light and more attention to it, we will feel better. “

McPhedran said she will make a speech in the Senate next week touching on conversations made during Sunday’s conference.

