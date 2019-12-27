advertisement

The prairie provinces are doing very little to combat the devastating threat of wild boars, says one scientist who has studied them for a decade.

And while Alberta’s efforts to control highly-divisive wild boars are in Canada, they are still not enough and have been undermined by a lack of action in Saskatchewan, says Dr. Ryan Brook, a wildlife ecologist at the University of Saskatchewan.

“I would give a gold star to the entire province of Alberta, they are certainly the most proactive and they are the only province with an actual plan of action,” Brook said, adding that the naked beasts do not know the provincial borders.

advertisement

“But all that Alberta is trying to do is at risk because Saskatchewan does not have a strategy … With the lack of action in Saskatchewan, they will not have meaningful long-term success.”

Animals are considered the most destructive mammal species on earth and are known for crop residues, damage to livestock and wildlife, spreading diseases, damaging river banks and even attacking humans and invading urban areas.

Alberta’s approach to reducing or eliminating wild boar populations – which have become pests on all continents except Antarctica – have evolved and now include plane tracking and hunting and the use of bait corals.

But the animals that originated in the 1980s and 1990s as runaway from wild boar, are extremely intelligent, brave and elusive, even boring under the snow for warmth and protection in what Brooks calls ‘pigloos’.

Related

“We’ve had animals with GPS satellite collars hidden beneath the snow with a circling pickup plane, a helicopter hovering on land with an infrared camera and a team of snowmobiles trying to find an animal,” he said.

“It took about half an hour to finally find out … One of the ground crew was parked about 10 meters away from her and was bullied under the snow.”

Saskatchewan, he said, has the largest wild boar population in the Prairies and has a presence in about half of the province’s rural municipalities.

Brook points to an ever-red-red map of Saskatchewan’s ever-spreading wild boar territory, a document he says has been removed from public reporting and scientific pursuit.

“They are expanding out of control, their numbers are exploding … they spread by about 80,000 square kilometers a year in Canada,” he said.

The size of the sounds, or family groups, has increased as their annual propagation period leads to a population growth that has even alarmed some in the border states of Montana and North Dakota, fearing the provinces are not doing enough to prevent an invasion of wild boar, Brook said.

Only the destruction of entire groups at the same time will lead to local extinction and their hunting has proven counterproductive, Brook said, echoing the views of Alberta government officials on pest control.

Those who inevitably survive the hunting routes learn to avoid them and to disperse more widely, they say.

“You can’t be serious about disappearing without a plan to step up to a full-blown effort – the window is closing and we have to take it,” Brook said.

Brook’s assessment of the wild boar problem is wildly exaggerated as he underscores Saskatchewan’s extinction efforts, said Darby Wagner, executive director of Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corp. who oversees control efforts.

“Saskatchewan has done a lot more work lifting animals in recent years than Alberta – they don’t have any programs in place,” he said.

“We’re not looking at the animals he’s reporting on his findings.”

Those involved in the province’s wild boar program number about 20 people using traps and so-called Judas pigs – GPS collared animals that have been set loose to implicate large pig populations.

He said the effort was carried out within a $ 50,000 annual budget.

“It serves us, it’s enough to pay our expenses so far,” Warner said.

Wild boars are a problem in Saskatchewan that needs to be addressed, said Warner, who attended a meeting last September in Billings, Mont. where the natives expressed their fear of Canadian pork incursions.

But he said no such animals were thought to have entered the border states and that reports of marauding pigs along the border turned out to be noisy grass-fed pigs.

He said plant damage insurance claims involving wild boars have reached $ 96,000 in the past 10 years.

Brook mocked Warner by downplaying the issue, saying their poor reliance on public reporting and their disappearance measures are completely inadequate, shown in part by their $ 50,000 budget.

“They are living in a dream world,” he said.

In a statement, an Alberta Agriculture and Forestry spokeswoman said their working relationship with Saskatchewan and Montana is “positive” and that their pilot project to help raise public awareness includes surveillance and research.

“If a wild boar is spotted near the borders with Montana, B.C. or Saskatchewan, our wild boar specialist notifies them and shares information, “Jessica Johnson said.

The annual budget for the project is $ 55,000 and has not changed in recent years, she added.

BKaufmann@postmedia.com

on Twitter: @BillKaufmannjrn

advertisement