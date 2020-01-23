advertisement

A worker tends to clone new plants at the Sundial Growers cannabis production facility in Olds.

Gavin Young / Postmedia

Major cannabis producer Alberta Sundial Growers has pruned his workforce, a move some industry analysts say is a sign of the difficult times facing the newly legalized sector.

The licensed manufacturer which operates mainly from Olds said market conditions and regulatory hurdles have forced it to remove “less than 10 percent of our workforce,” a company statement said.

The slow incorporation of cannabis stores across the country due to regulatory boundaries is largely to blame, Sundial said.

“This in turn has generated lower-than-expected sales for all players,” she said.

“It is important that we are agile in responding to the evolving conditions of the cannabis market by controlling costs to balance supply and demand”

Last March, Sundial officials said a task force expected to reach 500 last July would expand to 900 by the end of 2019, making it the largest employer in the city of Olds.

The number of flowering rooms at the Olds plant was expected to expand to more than 100 by that time.

But last year, the company was hit with a class action lawsuit launched by investors who alleged that Sundial misled them about the impact of a B.C. return the customer of the contaminated product to the licensed Alberta manufacturer.

Sundial CEO Torsten Kuenzlen said the litigation was “completely without merit”.

Cannabis plants are shown at the Sundial Growers facility in Olds.

DEAN PILLING /

Postmedia

Some industry analysts last year predicted that legal cannabis supply would soon become a noise that would threaten the viability of the industry.

But an industry spokesman said the problems facing Sundial and other manufacturers could be traced to the government’s regulatory and fiscal hurdles.

“Many of our licensed manufacturers are struggling because of the taxation models and the disability of the products they have developed to reach consumers,” said John Carle, the executive director of the Alberta Cannabis Council.

Part of this includes the province’s decision to ban the retailing of cannabis steam pellets he describes as “pulling the rug from below” the sector.

“It’s not surprising that companies need to make moves to compensate,” Carle said.

He also said that Alberta’s wholesale and retail model has resulted in a blockage of supply management that is affecting both store operators and manufacturers.

“If something is sitting on a store shelf that is not selling, it cannot be returned to producers because they have to go through Alberta Gaming Liquor Cannabis and AGLC will not get this inventory again,” Carle said, adding that retailers with retailers are prohibited from transferring the product between stores, unlike the beverage industry.

Numerous restrictions facing the legal industry are also strengthening the black market, which probably controls 80% of cannabis sales, Carle said.

But a smaller Edmonton-area licensed producer said the tempting cannabis quality of many of the larger producers along with reckless operational growth is to blame.

“Many of the first industry movers are experiencing challenges because of their design and development strategy – it was a wild west mentality here,” said Troy Dezwart, owner of Freedom Cannabis.

“The growing methodology was not working in terms of these large (grow) rooms – it requires a very subtle approach to mark … consumers are very small.”

Dezwart said his operation next year will add 80-100 staff to its current 60 employees, while quadrupling its production capacity.

Edmonton-based cannabis giant Aurora has also faced financial challenges that led it to slow construction of a massive, 1.6 million-square-foot greenhouse complex at Medicine Hat.

The company said it would build the facility in line with market demand.

BKaufmann@postmedia.com

on Twitter: @BillKaufmannjrn

