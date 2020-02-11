advertisement

A response to the tragedy, the blossoming wild flowers, and what could be the magic opus of a bonafide genius. All that falls into the bounds and bounds when Alberta Ballet is released on three contemporary and classic works this weekend.

Choreographer Helen Picket’s petal, seen here featuring San Francisco’s Smuin Ballet, will be part of Alberta Ballet’s Unleashed bill. Courtesy of Photography, Chris Hardy

Calgary

Pickett’s Flower Power

“I love flower shops and always thought I’d become a florist if I didn’t go to dance,” says Helen Pickett, who brings her acclaimed Petal work to the Alberta Ballet.

The title was inspired by her favorite flower but the piece takes on a larger human scale with four male and four female dancers, set to music by Philip Glass and Thomas Newman.

“A Daisy Gerbera petal can have such a vibrant, strong impact on the visual sense that I find it breathtaking. I got my education in dance, but my master’s thesis was based on the sensory system and propocionimin.

This is the sense that enables us to perceive the position and movement of our body and balance. Pickett has had a lifelong interest in the senses and “visible human connections” expressed in her choreography.

As one of her earliest works, Petal set the tone for how Pickett makes dancers communicate and connect with each other on stage.

“When the audience sees them connect with each other on stage, we connect more with the dancers. We find their aspects in ourselves and it becomes a richer experience. “

She began classes with the San Francisco Ballet as a young teenager. A plus decade at the Frankfurt Ballet working under director William Forsythe remains one of the most formative experiences of her career. She made her debut as a choreographer with the Boston Ballet in 2005 and has produced over 40 ballet works for companies in Europe and North America.

“As a creator I’ve come down the path of contemporary ballet, but the ballet technique is what I believe in, what I want.”

The balanchine method

If you enjoy seminal works, you’ll get no more than the movements invented by George Balanchine for Allegro Brillante, the title borrowed from the uptempo solo movement of Tchaikovsky’s 3rd Piano Concerto, the composer’s last work. Published in 1894 after Tchaikovsky’s death, it inspired Balanchine’s adaptation of the 1956 New York City Ballet.

Russian-origin Balanchine (1904-1983) casts a long shadow as one of history’s most influential choreographers, known for drawing American ballet into the modern era and for innovative dance creations in some Broadway musicals. (He was also instrumental in inaugurating the tradition of Tchaikovsky’s nut programming during the Christmas season).

His “balanchine methods” fused elements of the stricter classical ballet with more expressive aspects of contemporary dance. Much of this is on display at Allegro Brillante, which featured – according to the maestro – “all I know about classical ballet,” in a 13-minute work.

Montreal choreographer Anne Plamondon looks at Yearning’s rehearsals to make a difference with Alberta Ballet dancers last summer in Banff.

Calgary

Plamondon hybrid

By contrast, Winning to Make a Difference wasn’t exactly “removed from the headlines”, but Montreal choreographer Anne Plamondon was inspired to create a piece from a shocking news story last year.

“A pretty big drama came out in Quebec about a seven-year-old girl who died after being abused by her family – a terrible, horrible thing. I’ve been obsessed with her for weeks, crying alone in I also have a five year old, so it was inconceivable. But that made me think about all of us, and what is our role or responsibility in such an equation. Neighbors said, “this is not our business” and they didn’t get involved. It made me think about our impact on another human being. “

That’s when Plamondon’s themes began to come together for the work that uses 12 members of Alberta Ballet moving to original and sourced music clips.

“It’s not a story and not about that little girl. It’s bigger than that. I’m interested in exploring how that negative noise, that threatening feeling, how it can focus on one person in a group and how it will relates to the other to the other world. To counter this, I wondered how a small, loving gesture could be passed on and how it might affect someone. “

At rehearsal with Alberta Ballet at Banff Center last summer, Plamondon took the demonstrative approach, making all the moves himself to show the dancers what he wanted.

“I am very intuitive in the studio and I love working on the empathy of everyone. My first goal is to honor their talent and virtue and hopefully inspire those who can use some contemporary experiences or influences that they have not I used to have a classic background, but this is contemporary dance. “

After starting at the National Ballet School at age 11, Plamondon graduated to dance for a year with Canadian ballet dancer Les Grands before moving to Europe. She recalls how “my whole world just went from this to that,” expanding her scope dramatically when working in the Netherlands and Portugal. She danced with dozens of companies, eventually making her debut as a choreographer in 2012.

For more than a decade, Plamondon collaborated with Victor Quijada, eventually becoming co-director of the renowned RubberbanDance Group by 2016. Still an associate with the company, she teaches the RubberbanD Method internationally, drawing a unique ballet fusion , hip hop and other contemporary styles.

“It’s really exciting because it brings that spectrum of experience and everything I’ve learned to work with in the studio, asking them to do things outside their comfort zone. Then I’m using some of the ballet dictionaries that they understand, and somewhere in the middle we meet. “

PREVIEW

Alberta Ballet Released

Where: Jubilee Auditorium – Calgary

When: 7:30 p.m. Fri Through Sat., Feb. 12-15, 2 p.m. Only on Saturday

Tickets: starting at $ 47 from Ticketmaster

