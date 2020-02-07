advertisement

EDMONTON – The Alberta government is seeking about 24,000 unionized workers, including sheriffs and social workers, to receive a pay cut as part of a new collective agreement.

The government is currently negotiating a new four-year deal with workers, which also includes administration and health aid staff and conservation officials.

24,000 were among those workers who received a one percent pay rise in arbitration last month under the existing agreement, and the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees calls the return proposal a retaliation act.

AUPE says the government is seeking a one per cent cut in the first year of the deal, followed by salary freezes for the other three.

The union says the government is also looking for payroll barriers and reductions in overtime and other premiums, while the union is demanding a 2.5 percent wage hike annually.

Finance Minister Travis Toews says Alberta’s public sector employees are paying on average more than other jurisdictions, and that the pay should be reduced to balance the budget and improve service.

The current collective bargaining agreement expires on March 31.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on February 7, 2020.

