We have a long night ahead of us: Berejiklian

NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian has warned that leaving an evacuation zone is no longer safe.

Shane Fitzsimmons, the NSW Rural Fire Service representative, told reporters on Saturday that 148 fires were burning, 12 of which now have the emergency warning level.

He said that if you are in an evacuation zone, the only way at the moment is to “seek protection when the fire approaches”.

The fire department’s biggest concern is the NSW’s southeastern quadrant.

It is expected that a south wind will hit the state in the afternoon, causing wind speeds of up to 80 km / h, which is likely to exacerbate the fires.

Prime Minister Berejiklian warned that the worst was yet to come and argued that the state was “facing a long night”.

