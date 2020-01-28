advertisement

What’s next in the next episode of? The bachelor? Be prepared for a lot more drama and surprises. Remember what we got tonight – the Chase Rise saga – Victoria Fuller was just as crazy as we expected. In the meantime, we also had Alayah’s return to the show tonight after Peter Weber had some serious thoughts about her.

The craziest thing about everything we saw tonight is that Alayah went through everything she did to return, and yet there’s a good chance she’ll be gone within minutes of the next week. We cannot imagine that Peter wants to keep it.

Would you like to discuss more about The Bachelor, now in video form? Then be sure to see some of the latest ones below! After you’ve done that, make sure you do too subscribe to to CarterMatt on YouTube and then check out our full show playlist.

advertisement

After tonight’s new episode, we have a better grasp of the season’s potential villains than ever before – and it’s a really great cast. They have all kinds of interesting opponents and a great cast. There may be some legitimate competitors, but at the same time we don’t have the ability to spend a lot of time with them. With all the drama, this is perhaps one of the biggest criticisms of the whole season.

Based on the promo we saw at the end of the episode tonight, things will get even crazier … and there will be drama everywhere. Tammy cries and then calls someone … and we could even see Peter get hurt. At least that’s our opinion on the ambulance in the end.

Similar news – Be sure that you will receive further news when it comes to the Bachelor!

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Follow her on Twitter.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hI-vbe4Yro0 [/ embed]

advertisement