Former Ranger President Alastair Johnston will donate the world’s largest collection of golf books to help start a new library in St Andrews.

The American businessman has amassed nearly 30,000 books on sport after he started collecting them over 50 years ago.

He has now announced plans to donate them to the game’s governing body, R&A, to help build the world’s largest and most comprehensive collection of golf books.

It will be named the Alastair J Johnston Library and will be located next to the Old Course in the city of Fife, known as the Home of Golf.

Born in Glasgow, Mr. Johnston, who is still a director of the Ibrox board of directors, started collecting golf books in 1969 during an internship in the sports management company IMG, of which he is currently vice -President.

His books date from 1566 and feature works by many of the most eminent golf writers, players, historians, architects and biographers.

The collection is currently kept in a library at his home in Cleveland, Ohio.

Johnston, 71, said, “I am honored that the R&A has so graciously accepted the gift from my golf library.

“The commitment he makes to locate it in St Andrews, at the epicenter of the historic roots of the game of golf and to ensure the future guardianship of all that has been printed on this subject over the past 400 years or so , is much appreciated. .

“As a native Scottish, I am delighted that many unique publications are returning to their rightful place in my homeland, which is in line with my aspiration to build as complete a collection as possible with the contribution of friends and generous strangers.

Johnston currently adds up to 800 new articles to the collection each year, and the latest edition of the bibliography, which he publishes each year, contains two volumes and represents more than 900 pages.

Titles include The Goff, An Heroi-Comical Poem In Three Cantos, “which was the first book devoted solely to golf and written by Thomas Mathison in 1743; and Chronicles Of Golf: 1457-1857 which Mr. Johnston wrote with his father James F Johnston and which is widely recognized as the first landmark history of the sport.

The library will remain at Mr. Johnston’s home in Cleveland while plans are in place for its relocation to St Andrews, where it will be managed by the R&A Museums and Heritage Department.

It is hoped that the library will be in place before the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews in 2021.

R&A CEO Martin Slumbers said, “We are very grateful to Alastair for this generous gift.

“We are delighted to pursue his vision and support his desire to exhibit this collection in its entirety in Scotland.”

