Former English opener Alastair Cook and ex-West Indies team manager Ricky Skerritt became new members of the MCC’s World Cricket Committee on Tuesday.

Cook and Skerritt accepted the club’s invitation to join the committee, which meets twice a year to discuss key issues related to the game.

“I am delighted that Sir Alastair and Ricky accepted our invitation to the MCC World Cricket Committee,” said Mike Gatting, chairman of the MCC World Cricket Committee.

“Alastair has had a wonderful career with England for several years and, with his undisputed international experience, can provide insights into the current player perspective.

“We have been very interested in appointing a new representative from the West Indies for some time now, and I am delighted that Ricky is joining us. His knowledge of the game from a West Indian perspective will be invaluable, and his work outside of sports will also be beneficial to the committee. “

Cook, England’s leading scorer in the test with 12,472 runs in 161 games, retired from the international game in 2018 and scored a century in his last test against India in the oval.

He has since continued his domestic career and helped his County Essex team win a second league title in three years.

Skerritt became President of Cricket West Indies in March 2019, succeeding Dave Cameron, who held the position for six years.

He is a former Minister of Tourism, International Transport, International Trade, Industry, Trade and Sports in his hometown of St. Kitts and Nevis and held various functions in the country’s ministry between 2004 and 2014.

Before his political career, he was a senior team manager at Cricket West Indies.

Former West Indian bowler and current broadcaster Ian Bishop and Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan have left the committee.

The next MCC World Cricket Committee meeting is expected to take place in Sri Lanka in March, coinciding with the two English games of the ICC World Test Championship and the MCC County Championship Match, which will take place in Sri Lanka from March 24-27 Lanka takes place at Galle International Stadium.

