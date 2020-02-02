advertisement

The most dangerous road in Derbyshire has been revealed.

Over a 12-month period, the A6 experienced 72 accidents, resulting in injuries or fatalities.

In three of these collisions, a driver, passenger, rider or pedestrian was killed.

The A6 takes motorists, bikers and cyclists to the intersection of the A50, near Elvaston, through downtown Derby, Duffield, Belper, Matlock, Bakewell and to Buxton in the north of the county.

The information comes from accidents recorded by the police in 2018.

The A61, which takes drivers from Alfreton to Dronfield, has the second worst county record.

There have been 57 incidents in which at least one person has been injured or killed, including one fatal.

On the A50, there were four deaths but 37 accidents.

The figures come from an analysis of more than 122,000 road crashes recorded by police in Britain in 2018.

Derbyshire saw 1,661, including 313 seriously injured and 48 fatal.

The raw data, published by the Department for Transport, was analyzed by the Reach Data Unit for Derbyshire Live.

The A5111, A38 and A50 then come on the list of the most damaged roads.

Only those that took place within the boundaries of the Derbyshire and Derby councils are included.

Among highways, the M1 in Derbyshire has experienced 20 accidents in which one person was injured. One was fatal.

More than one in five fatality crashes in Derbyshire occurred on an unclassified secondary road.

There were 363, including four mortals.

More than half of the crashes in which someone was injured or killed – 1,007 out of 1,661 – took place on a highway with a speed limit of 30 mph. However, only 12 of the 48 fatalities were on 30 mph roads.

Friday was the most common day for personal injury accidents, with a total of 254.

That compares to only 196 on Sunday, which saw the least.

It is important to realize that the numbers represent only the crude number of accidents that caused someone to be injured or killed.

It is not adjusted for the amount of traffic on a particular route – therefore, the busiest routes are much more likely to appear at the top of the list.

The analysis examines the number of accidents rather than the total number of victims. It will not be the same thing, since more than one person can be injured or killed in each incident.

These are the most dangerous roads in Derby and Derbyshire

A6: total number of accidents – 72 fatal accidents – 3

A61: total number of accidents – 57 fatal accidents – 1

A5111: total number of accidents – 52 fatal accidents – 3

A38: total number of accidents – 41 fatal accidents – 2

A50: total accident – 37 fatal accidents – 4

A514: total accident – 37 fatal accidents – 1

A52: total number of accidents – 31 – fatal accidents – 1

A632: total number of accidents – 31 fatal accidents – 1

A6005: total number of accidents – 29 fatal accidents – 0

A609: total number of accidents – 29 – fatal accidents – 0

A515: total number of accidents – 26 – fatal accidents – 2

A57: total number of accidents – 26 – fatal accidents – 2

A619: total number of accidents – 26 – fatal accidents – 0

A601: total number of accidents – 23 – fatal accidents – 0

A516: total number of accidents – 21 – fatal accidents – 0

M1: total number of accidents – 20 – fatal accidents – 1

