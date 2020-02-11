advertisement

In March 2018, a Tesla Model X on a California highway ran straight into a highway distributor where the car’s battery pack went up in flames. Tragically, the driver of the Model X died in the crash. At the time of the accident, the Model X driver had switched on the Autopilot function, a fact that led many to ask about the usefulness and safety of the function altogether.

A little less than two years later we now have more information about the crash. According to a new report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the Model X involved in the crash had turned towards the highway distributor on a handful of previous occasions.

Bloomberg reports:

“The situation occurred four days earlier at the same location as the March 2018 crash and several weeks earlier, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report, referring to data from the Tesla SUV computer.

The report further states that the Model X driver – Walter Huang – had previously complained that the car tended to bend towards the barrier of the highway during its daily commute.

“Walter said the car would go to the barrier in the morning when he went to work,” the Huang family lawyer wrote in an answer to NTSB questions.

Up to this point, Huang’s wife Sevonne sat down for an interview with ABC shortly after the accident in 2018 and revealed the following:

Sevonne Huang: “And he wants to show it to me, but often it doesn’t happen.”

Dan Noyes: “He said the car would drive to the same barrier?”

Sevonne: “Yes.”

Noyes: “The same barrier that he finally hit?”

Sevonne: “Yes, that’s why I saw the news. I knew it was him. “

The Huang family in particular is suing Tesla for the crash.

Shortly after last year’s incident, Tesla issued the following statement about the crash:

At the moments prior to the collision, which took place at 9:27 am on Friday, March 23, Autopilot was working on the adaptive cruise control tracking distance set to minimum. Earlier in the ride the driver had received various visual and audible hands-on warnings and the driver’s hands were not detected on the handlebars for six seconds prior to the collision. The driver had an unobstructed view of the concrete partition with the crashed crash damper for about five seconds and 150 meters, but the vehicle logs show that no action was taken.

Of course the Tesla statement raises the question: why has the vehicle software not taken defensive action with 150 meters and five seconds left?

About how the crash took place, a Tesla owner recorded this video after the crash, where we see a Tesla on Autopilot almost entering a highway distributor before the driver takes control of the car.

For what it is worth, Tesla has issued a number of statements in recent years that indicate home that Autopilot is not intended as a substitute for the responsibility of the driver.

As a good example, Tesla issued the following statement to ABC News in 2018:

Autopilot does not make, as the report from ABC 7 suggests, that a Tesla is an autonomous car or that a driver relinquishes his responsibility. The assessment as such reflects a misrepresentation of our system and is precisely the type of misinformation that threatens to harm the safety of consumers. We have been very clear that Autopilot is a driver assistance system where the driver has to pay attention to the road at all times and NHTSA has determined that the number of accidents has been reduced by 40%. It would be a great pity if such news items were to influence people not to use a system that contributes to safety.

In particular, Tesla used the fact that Huang had previously experienced problems with Autopilot in that geographical area as an excuse.

“According to the family, Mr. Huang was well aware that Autopilot was not perfect and in particular he told them that it was not reliable at that exact location, but he nevertheless turned on Autopilot at that location,” Tesla said in April 2018. “The crash happened on a clear day with several hundred meters ahead, which means that the only way to make this accident happen is if Mr. Huang wasn’t paying attention, despite the car giving several warnings to do so. “

Finally, the recnet NTSB report indicates that Huang probably played a game on his phone at the time of the accident, although it remains unclear what his eyes were focused on in the seconds prior to the impact.

Image source: Ena / AP / REX / Shutterstock

