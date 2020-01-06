advertisement

San Miguel Alab Pilipina’s coach Jimmy Alapag didn’t have to look far to find out why his team made an impressive decision between 98 and 93 last Sunday in the Asean Basketball League by the Macau Wolf Warriors.

“I didn’t have the boys ready to play,” said Alapag after Alab lost for the second time in six games in season 10 at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan. “I have to do a better job – make sure we’re ready to play when the ball is thrown to start the game.”

Due to the flat start of Alab, Alapag’s fees fell by up to 13 points in the first half of the year. Macau imports Doug Herring Jr. and Julian Boyd struck the decisive shots and drove the Wolf Warriors to their third win in seven games.

Boyd scored a triple goal, and Herring prevailed with a 96-91 lead over Macau, who scored his first win over Alab in two seasons in the league. The Wolf Warriors had a familiar face for Filipino basketball in Todd Purves’ head coach, who was formerly a consultant to the San Miguel franchise in the PBA.

“I have a lot of respect for Filipino basketball, so this is a huge success for us as an organization after a difficult first season,” said Purves, who was brought on board after the Wolf Warriors won just two games last season ,

Alab’s defeat wasted Nick King’s 33 best seasonal import points. Sam Deguara, who was pursued by veteran Steven Thomas’ defense, had only four points, while Khalif Wyatt had 15 points and 12 assists. “It just seemed like we could never get over the hump,” said Alapag. “I just felt like we weren’t very hot, and that’s really something that strikes me as head coach.”

Alapag promised that his team would have a strong response with a match-up against streaking Fubon Braves, celebrated by NBA veteran OJ Mayo and ABL champion Maxie Esho at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday in San Juan.

“I have to make sure that our energy picks up and that we as a team are sharper on Tuesday with a top-class team like Fubon,” said Alapag, referring to the Taiwanese team, which is winning more and more this weekend.

“You roll pretty much. But I am confident that we can recover and get back on our feet. “INQ

