advertisement

“The Constitution,” claims Alan Dershowitz, “gives the President sole authority over foreign policy (apart from declaring war or signing a treaty).”

Dershowitz makes this claim by defending US President Donald Trump against the Senate conviction for two impeachment proceedings.

advertisement

In particular, he disputes the Government Accountability Office’s allegation that Trump violated the law by using outstanding foreign aid to blackmail the Ukrainian president into an investigation into a political opponent.

According to the GAO, the seizure control law “does not allow the President to replace his own political priorities for those that Congress has enacted.”

According to Dershowitz, “the law does not allow Congress to replace its foreign policy preferences with that of the president.”

Where in the constitution do we find the “allocation” to which Dershowitz refers? He doesn’t say for a good reason: the actual constitution, unlike that in Dershowitz’s conception, is consistent with GAO.

The constitution empowers Congress, not the president, to “regulate trade with foreign nations”.

The constitution empowers Congress, not the president, to “define and punish pirates and crimes and violations of international law committed on the high seas.”

The constitution empowers Congress, not the president, to “declare war, issue brand and repression letters, and lay down rules for conquering land and water.”

The constitution empowers Congress, not the president, “to ensure that the militia is called upon to ward off invasions.”

The constitution authorizes the president to negotiate contracts – but these contracts require ratification by the Senate.

The constitution empowers the president to appoint ambassadors and a foreign minister if the senate approves its decisions.

The Constitution makes the President the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, but only if Congress “calls them to the service of the United States”.

And the constitution allows the president to only spend money “as a result of legal allocations”. These are means that the President can sign or veto, but which he may not be able to “replace with his own political priorities”.

In Federalist 69, Alexander Hamilton, who pleads for the adoption of the constitution, quotes most of a British monarch’s points above the president:

“One would have a qualified rejection of the acts of the legislature; the other has an absolute negative. One would have the right to command the nation’s military and naval forces; the other, in addition to this right, has the right to declare war and to raise and regulate fleets and armies at its own discretion. One would have simultaneous power with a branch of the legislature to draft contracts; the other is the sole owner of the power to contract. One would have similar authority to appoint offices; The other is the sole author of all appointments. “

Dershowitz’s “legal argument” (he is formally a member of Trump’s defense team) is that the constitution means the opposite of what it says and what its authors say, and that Trump is the king, not the president of the United States.

Thomas L. Knapp (Twitter: @thomaslknapp) is the director and chief news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north-central Florida.

advertisement