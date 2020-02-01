advertisement

Team is two places from the last Eastern Conference with 32 games remaining

VOORHEES – Even though his team is currently ranked 10th in the Eastern Conference in the last 32 games, Flyers coach Alain Vigneault still believes that his team will make the playoffs.

Vigneault claims that at the beginning of the season he knew that his team was facing a dogfight to contest the postseason.

If the planes take the ice off the PPG Paints Arena on Friday night to begin the post-NHL all-star break segment of their schedule, they’ll be at least one point behind Carolina at the eighth and final playoff place in the east.

On 27-17-6, the Flyers collected 60 points, but it could only be 100 to get into the postseason.

It is particularly competitive in the Metropolitan Division, which has six teams with at least 60 points. No other department has more than four.

Nevertheless, Vigneault remains optimistic.

“I said it all the time and I still say that we will get into the playoffs,” he said after training on Thursday in the skate zone, the first training for the Flyers since bye-bye week. All-Star break. “I think we have the talent, the veteran group … we have good young players. We’ll get on board.”

It’s worth noting that the Flyers missed the playoffs last season. This season, an attempt is being made to prevent the first team in franchise history, which has missed the postseason two years in a row since 1992-1993 and 1993-94, from closing five playoffs in a row without seasons.

“You look at the teams in our department, at our conference. They are competitive teams, teams that work hard,” said Vigneault. “We are in a good place. We are exactly where I thought. I thought we were one of those seven or eight teams fighting for these two or three playoff places. And right here we are.”

Hardly anyone saw Columbus come, especially after the loss of goalkeeper Sergei Bobrovsky and top scorer Artemi Panarin.

“It could cost a few points more than I originally thought,” said Vigneault. “The Eastern Conference is so competitive. That’s why we act as a coach in this business.”

Elliott starts in Pitt; Lyon against Colorado on Saturday. Playing Raffl against pens; Mind not ready.

January 30, 2020

The planes will get a boost from some of their returning injured players. Michael Raffl (head injury) will play in Pittsburgh and Shayne Gostisbehere (arthroscopic knee surgery) is getting closer. Goalie Carter Hart (groin) needs about a week.

“We have a really good challenge ahead of us,” said Vigneault. I think coaches have to be strengthened, our experienced managers have to be strengthened. Our young players going through their first, second, or third taste – to have the opportunity to playoff and fight for the Stanley Cup, I think it’s an exciting time for everyone. “

All-star game fun for Konecny

Travis Konecny, the only flyer to take part in the NHL All-Star game in St. Louis last weekend, said it was a rewarding experience.

“It was a lot of fun. It was really fun,” he said.

You will never forget your first #NHLAllStar weekend, TK.

January 27, 2020

Gostisbehere is approaching the return

Gostisbehere said his knee was fairly ready to go, but it might take a little more practice time to get back in shape.

“It was only the third time (Thursday) that I skated,” said Gostisbehere. “I felt good. I think it’s more” wind “than anything else. It’s good to be out there with the boys.”

Gostisbehere played some of his best hockey games of the season before he was injured. So it had to be frustrating to sit for a few weeks.

“The free time was a bit difficult,” he said. “It’s something that had to be done. I couldn’t stop it.”

He found that his knee had bothered him before closing it after the Carolina game on January 7th. So far, he has missed seven games.

“Fortunately, it wasn’t much worse than we thought,” said Gostisbehere, who had to undergo ACL surgery at the beginning of his career.

“Ghost” believes it’s his turn this season.

“I’m definitely in a better mental state,” said Gostisbehere, who was suspended for three games at the end of November due to poor play. I think we have found in this team that we do the little things. Everyone has a small role, no matter what role you play.

After the 3-0 win against Pitt shortly before the break, Raffl is back.

“The break was badly needed,” he said. “I am 100 percent. I had a headache for a few days. It was nice that the medical staff intervened and got me out of the game.”

