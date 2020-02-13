After grossing over $ 1 billion worldwide last summer, the remake of his animated film “Aladdin” will receive a sequel to the cinema, which several people with knowledge of the project have confirmed to TheWrap.

The sequel is produced by Rideback’s Dan Lin and Jonathan Ehrich, who produced the live action film starring Mena Massoud as Aladdin and Will Smith as the powerful genius he frees from a magical lamp. The film was released last weekend on Memorial Day and grossed $ 355 million domestically and $ 1.05 billion worldwide. It was one of the seven billion dollar records Disney released in 2019.

While it is not yet certain whether remake director Guy Ritchie will return for the sequel, the script will be a completely new story from John Gatins and Andrea Berloff. Gatins, who wrote Robert Zemeckis / Denzel Washington’s “Flight” in 2012, most recently worked on the screenplay for Lionsgate’s filming of “Power Rangers” from 2018. Berloff received an Oscar nomination for the co-author of “Straight” 2015 Outta Compton ”last made her directorial debut with the thriller“ The Kitchen ”from last summer, which she also wrote.

Disney’s plans to redesign their classic animated films in live action and CGI form have been very lucrative since the series started in 2010 with the Tim Burton remake of “Alice in Wonderland”. Four of these remakes – “Alice”, “Aladdin”, “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Lion King” have grossed over $ 1 billion worldwide, almost a fifth of which was added when Jon Favreau’s adaptation of “The Jungle Book” “Raised $ 966 million in 2016. This film also has a sequel to the development where Favreau will return as a director, although the schedule for this project is in the air as Favreau is currently working on the second season of Disney’s The Mandalorian series.

Gatins is repeated by UTA while Berloff is retested by CAA and Management 360. The sequel was first reported by Variety.

Over the past decade, Disney has been increasingly immersed in its own fountain of nostalgic favorites. In particular, they took their beloved animated classics, redesigned them in live action (or mostly live action), and produced blockbuster smashes after another. Let’s take a look at all of the live action remakes of Disney’s animated classics, dating back to the 1990s, to find out which films have been improved on and which have been neglected.

17. “The Jungle Book” (1994)

The first live-action Disney remake of an animated Disney classic is somehow the worst. Stephen Sommers (“The Mummy”) stages this frustratingly sluggish version of Rudyard Kipling’s stories, which deprives the animals of their characterization and instead emphasizes the mild experiences of British colonizers who wear down Mowgli (Jason Scott Lee) at every turn. Some of the side appearances, especially those of Cary Elwes and Lena Headey, are noteworthy, but the rest of the film is a sloppy throwback to a graciously past era of adventure filmmaking, full of backward mentalities, and overwhelming action.

16. “Christopher Robin” (2018)

A.A.’s beloved stories Milne had previously been converted into several beautifully animated and heartwarming films by Disney. So it’s especially gratifying that Marc Forster’s “Christopher Robin” simply puts these timeless characters in a lukewarm and striking family film about a father gasping for breath! – Spends too much time at work and rediscovers his inner child thanks to the return of his old, magical friends. Ewan McGregor shines as an adult version of Christopher Robin, but the melancholic cinematography, the underdeveloped script and the creepy VFX portrayals of Pooh and his friends make “Christopher Robin” a rough slogan.

15. “Alice through the mirror” (2016)

James Bobin’s sequel to “Alice in Wonderland” certainly looks like an improvement on the original, with lively production design and strange visual effects, and a tone that is luckily less somber. But the time travel plot Alice sends back to the early days of Wonderland (sorry, “Underland”) to become the cause of all her misery (including genocide) retrospectively violates the original film, which had a shipload of problems in the first place ,

14. “Beauty and the Beast” (2017)

Despite the excellent source material and decent cast, Beauty and the Beast’s Bill Condons remake has the unfortunate distinction of being the only live-action Disney remake that has absolutely no new interpretation of its material. It’s exactly the same story, but longer, and only because of unnecessary additions that arbitrarily fill up the runtime, confuse the motivations of the characters and shoot holes in the already thin plot. Add some ugly character designs and an absolutely memorable new song, and you have a movie that brought Disney a lot of money but artistically has no particular reason to exist.

13. “Vicious: Mistress of Evil” (2019) Maleficent is back and this time she meets Aurora’s future mother-in-law, Queen Ingrith (Michelle Pfeiffer), who blames the sorceress for an attempt to attempt genocide against Maleficent’s fairy species. Jolie is as sharp as ever, but the film gives her little to do or say. The plot is a leaden hole that is just an excuse to end up in a major climate battle (which is hastily brushed off), and focuses on the stupidest pipe organ solo in cinema history. “Mistress of Evil” also completely contradicts the story and message of the original, which makes both films worse as a result.

12. “Alice in Wonderland” (2010)

Tim Burton’s blockbuster retelling of “Alice in Wonderland” is unnecessarily dark and violent and – worst of all – without Lewis Carroll’s characteristic joke. Mia Wasikowska plays Alice, who has forgotten everything about Wonderland (sorry, “Underland”) and returns years later, only to find that it will be taken over by the dark, a problem that can only be solved by more war. The film seems like a cynical attempt to make a classic story nervous and marketable, but there is at least one interesting attempt to turn Alice into a modern and active heroine, and the cast of the film’s cast offers some real highlights, including Helena Bonham Carter as the Red Queen, Anne Hathaway as the White Queen and Stephen Fry as the Cheshire Cat.

11. “The Lion King” (2019) In contrast to “The Jungle Book” – which has at least one human character – the new “Lion King” could not even be regarded as “live action” in the most generous use of the term, but for the sake of conversation I will include it anyway , This is an ambitious visual spectacle that recreates the African savannah of the original 2D animated film in photorealistic CG details and tells the story of a lion cub that avenges its father’s murder and brings order back to the ecosystem. If Jon Favreau’s film works, it’s a visual miracle. But if it fails, which is most of the time, it’s because the film’s literal animation style directly contradicts the arc, fantastic storyline, and characters. Style may be the selling point, but too often it disrupts the substance.

10. “102 Dalmatians” (2000)

Kevin Lima’s sequel to the “101 Dalmatians” remake is strange and colorful, but completely apologetic in his defense. Glenn Close returns as the despicable Cruella de Vil, who has now been brainwashed and is looking to rescue puppies instead of murdering them. When her programming wears off, she resumes her evil ways. There’s not much more than that, but the film’s amazing costume design and Close’s perfect performance make “102 Dalmatians” an amiable, if flat, piece of kid’s entertainment.

9. “Maleficent” (2014)

Disney’s “Maleficent” is less an adaptation of “Sleeping Beauty” than a quasi family-friendly reef in Abel Ferrara’s “Ms .45″. Angelina Jolie plays a fairy who is betrayed and injured by her human lover. She is physically and emotionally scarred and takes revenge on him by cursing his daughter, who is played by Elle Fanning. The cinematography is hard to see most of the time – and once you take a closer look at some of the CGI creatures, you’ll want it to stay that way – but the bold reinterpretation of the source material and Jolie’s exceptional performance highlights ” Maleficent ”from its bad VFX and extremely sloppy storytelling.

8.Aladdin (2019)

Guy Ritchie’s remake of “Aladdin” soaks up all the personality that the filmmaker could possibly have brought into the project, rather than warming up the original in a mediocre but slightly entertaining way. Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott are wonderful as Aladdin and Jasmine, and Will Smith plays the genius as if he were the ultimate fantasy wingman. It’s like seeing the original “Aladdin” play in the middle of a parade: happy, well-intentioned and fleeting.

7. Lady and the vagabond (2019) Take away the animated magic of “Lady and the Tramp” and you only have two dogs staring at each other. And it turns out that’s okay in Charlie Bean’s modest remake. Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux are gracious, mismatched lead voices, the story of love that crosses class differences is as simple and effective as ever, and Bean’s new film makes the whole story more comprehensive (and wisely drops one of Disney’s most problematic songs) , The CG animation on the dog’s faces to make them speak more like humans is distracting below average, but everything else is cute. Ambitious but cute.

6. “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” (2010)

Apart from an obligatory scene with some dancing pugs, Jon Turteltaub’s “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” has very little to do with the classic Mickey Mouse segment from “Fantasia”. Jay Baruchel plays a young science nerd destined to become a wizard, and Nicolas Cage has to train him before evil wizards can deploy an army and take over the world. It’s a perfectly observable fantasy adventure, but nothing about “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” has a lasting effect. It is practically the textbook definition of “average”.

5. “101 Dalmatians” (1996)

Stephen Herek directed a trio of live action Disney hits in the 1990s – “The Mighty Ducks”, “The Three Musketeers” and “101 Dalmatians” – and all satisfy family-friendly romps. Jeff Daniels and Joely Richardson play people whose dogs fall in love and have tons of puppies, and Glenn Close portrays Cruella de Vil like a pitch-perfect “Batman” villain from the 1960s. The film evolves into a brainless, uninterrupted “home alone” slapstick in the second half, but it’s never less than fun and Close gives such a glorious performance that it’s practically Oscar-worthy.

4. “Dumbo” (2019)

Tim Burton’s second live action remake of an animated Disney classic is smarter, more emotional, and significantly more subversive than his “Alice in Wonderland”. It’s still the story of a baby circus elephant with huge ears that help him fly, but this time His circus is bought by a theme park entrepreneur played by Michael Keaton, who after the union fires most of the workers and his newly acquired intellectual Exploiting property beyond reason. Disney has often made heartless capitalists their villains, but in “Dumbo” the studio seems to be pointing its finger at itself, giving Burton’s richly realized imagination an unexpected and impressive sting.

3. “The Jungle Book” (2016)

Jon Favreau’s “The Jungle Book” uses so much CGI that it’s probably a misnomer to call it “live action”. There is only one character that is not captured by movement, and even the realistic surroundings have been digitally rendered. But either way it’s an excellent film. Favreau shuns the relaxed, episodic structure of the original in favor of a more concentrated adventure, with Mowgli (Neel Sethi) gradually taking responsibility for saving the jungle from the deadly Shere Khan (Idris Elba). An all-star cast of mo-cap animal characters keeps the movie alive, though Christopher Walken is a distracting strange choice for King Louie.

2. “Pete’s Dragon” (2016)

Another nebulously defined “live action remake”, since the original “Pete’s Dragon” was a predominantly live action music fantasy with an animated title character. David Lowery’s remake eliminates all of the classic songs (ranging from adorable to weirdly violent) and also throws out the crazier storylines. Instead, he illuminates the emotionally righteous story of a lost boy whose only friend is a giant dragon. When Pete is discovered and brought back to the human world, his dragon Elliot searches for him. Lowery makes room for comic gimmicks, but he’s mainly interested in exploring our contemporary astonishing ability. He transforms a previously eccentric story into something beautiful and possibly timeless.