It looks like Will Smith won’t leave the blue behind as quickly as reports say a sequel to Aladdin is in the works.

After the great success of the restart last summer, Disney is to develop a follow-up film with the authors John Gatins and Andrea Berloff.

The sequel is believed to be at a very early stage. After six months of trying to choose a path, the producers finally chose a path.

According to reports in Variety, producers hope Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott will all return. However, offers are only made when the script is complete.

According to sources, Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich will return to produce the film via their Rideback banner, with Ryan Halprin serving as the executive producer.

The film will land in cinemas and won’t go straight to Disney +. The new sequel is reported to be completely original and not based on the original Aladdin sequels.

The live action hit of 2019 is based on the animated classic from 1992 and, alongside The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast and Alice in Wonderland, was the fourth live action adaptation that reached a billion dollars at the global box office.

Author Gatins most recently wrote Power Rangers for Lionsgate, while Berloff Sleepless and Straight Outta directed Compton, which earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

Given the very early stages of the sequel, we’re unlikely to get anything in the next year or two, but we’ll keep our eyes peeled for more details when they come up.