San Miguel Alab Pilipina’s coach Jimmy Alapag is looking for an antidote to his team’s inconsistent practices.

With a relentless schedule and teams that level up halfway through the Asean Basketball League Season 10, Alapag knows that the error rate for his team is getting lower and lower.

Alab quickly checked in reality how much work has to be done this season after Mono Vampire won a convincing 102: 89 victory over the Filipino Ball Club last Sunday evening at the Caloocan Sports Complex.

Three nights after a 77:76 triumph against Hong Kong Eastern, Alab started flat again and had to catch up against a mono team, which eventually raised their league record to 9-3.

“It is currently our challenge as a team to find this level of consistency in our game,” said Alapag, whose team dropped 6: 4. “We tried to get a good win as if we played Hong Kong last night. We’re still looking for it.”

The Alapag team has little time to recover as they travel to Bangkok for a duel with Mono again on Thursday.

One concern for Alapag in the game was the performance of reinforcement Nick King, who ended up with just six points in the 2-of-17 shootout. Alab’s import problems have sparked demand for Justin Brownlee, the Barangay Ginebra importer, who helped Alab earn the ABL crown in 2018.

“Nick King is here, but obviously he has to be better than tonight,” said Alapag. “The great thing about a bad game is that we can play again immediately. We have one game in three nights, so he has to be better on Thursday.”

