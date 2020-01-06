advertisement

On the day Alabama lost quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to the NFL Draft, one of Crimson Tide’s outstanding receivers, DeVonta Smith, announced he would return for his senior season.

Smith caught 68 passes this season with the team highs in receiving yards (1,256) and touchdowns (14). He was named a second-team All-American by the Associated Press and Sporting News, and he was listed as going No. 26 in the first round in the latest draft mock by ESPN analyst Todd McShay.

Smith posted a prominent video on Twitter on Monday, with a note at the bottom, saying in part: “While I have achieved a lot on the field, I understand that football is not forever. I have to prepare for a post-game life, and open the first one to do it is get my degree. … I have an unfinished business to take care of and the only way to do that is to stay another year. “

Smith joins new left guard Alex Leatherwood and junior inside linebacker Dylan Moses (who missed the 2019 season due to a knee injury) as Alabama players set the NFL draft to return in 2020.

Another new receiver, Henry Ruggs III, announced Monday he would step into the draft, joining Tagovailoa wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, safety Xavier McKinney, right tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. and outside linebacker Terrell Lewis.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban is still awaiting the decision of another junior – running back Najee Harris.

Smith has a career total of 118 catches for 2,109 yards and 23 touchdowns. He caught just eight passes as a true starter in 2017, but the last reception – a 41-pointer from Tagovailoa – went for a game-winning overtime in the national championship game against Georgia.

