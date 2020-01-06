advertisement

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa joins the NFL selection and ends a college career that started with a slap in the face and ended in a devastating injury.

Tagovailoa, who underwent surgery on his right hip in November, announced his decision on Monday and ended two months of speculation about the star quarterback’s plans as he tried to return from the serious injury. He was predicted to be potential number 1 in the overall ranking prior to the November 16 injury to the Mississippi State.

That made his design status less clear. Alabama team surgeon Dr. Lyle Cain said Tagovailoa’s prognosis was “excellent” and predicted a full recovery.

Tagovailoa said he was optimistic that he could play next season, but even he said it was difficult to predict how high his move would be.

“It is certainly a unique situation,” said Tagovailoa. “A lot of the people, the CEOs, the owners I spoke to said the same thing. They see this injury almost like a knee injury, although it doesn’t. In a way, ok, we’ll take a chance on this guy or will he possibly be able to do a pro day before the design and what not?

“Really, the biggest thing they want to do is see that we can move and that we’re back to how we were before the injury.”

Tagovailoa, the runner-up of the Heisman Trophy 2018, helped Alabama master the transition to one of the country’s most important crimes. In less than two seasons as a starter, he set an Alabama record with 87 touchdown passes and finished third with 7,442 passes.

Before the injury at the end of the season, he was once again one of the top Heisman candidates. In his absence, Alabama lost to Auburn and failed for the first time at the college football playoffs.

“Tua probably has as much of an impact on our program as any other player we’ve ever had,” said Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban. “And I don’t just speak as a soccer player. He has a great character. He is a great leader. He did a wonderful job in the classroom.

“He has a spirit that has had a very, very positive impact on me and everyone around him.”

Tagovailoa also had other injury problems during his career. He left the Southeastern Conference championship game in the second year with an ankle injury and missed the second half of the game in Tennessee and the game in Arkansas with a major ankle sprain.

He returned for 418 yards and four touchdowns to throw in a loss against the No. 1 LSU and was injured late in the first half of the next game.

The left-hander from Hawaii became one of the most productive passers-by and most popular players in Alabama. Tagovailoa became a sensation in the national championship game two years ago. The newcomer came off the bench to lead the Crimson Tide to a comeback win over Georgia and to give DeVonta Smith the win in extra time.

Then he beat the two-year starter Jalen Hurts for the starting job. After the season, Hurts moved to Oklahoma and became Heisman’s runner-up while leading the Sooners into the playoffs.

But it had become Tua’s team long before.

“My three years at the University of Alabama was a roller coaster ride,” said Tagovailoa. “I’ve had my fair share of many ups and downs. And I couldn’t be happier to know that with all the successes and failures that I’ve had at university, it has prepared me for life in general.”

Mac Jones started the last two regular season games and the Citrus Bowl against Michigan. He overtook 1,503 yards and 14 touchdowns against just three interceptions.

He ended up with a big bowl performance, crossing 327 yards and three touchdowns in Western Carolina and Auburn in a 35-16 win.

Jones could face competition from freshman Taulia Tagovailoa, Tua’s younger brother, and new five-star recruit Bryce Young.

