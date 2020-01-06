advertisement

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will enter the 2020 NFL Draft, giving up his senior season, he announced Monday.

Tagovailoa suffered an injury to his right thigh by the end of November 16 and surgery followed. His health caused his predictions to fall close to the top of the draft in the top 10.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said recently that Tagovailoa was given a grade within the first 15 draft picks.

Tagovailoa passed for 2,840 yards and 33 touchdowns this season. He was tapped three times.

In the 2017 season, he emerged from the bench in the national championship game to lead Alabama to an overtime victory over Georgia. Last season, Tagovailoa guided the Crimson Tide back to the national final, throwing for 3,966 yards with 43 touchdown passes and six interceptions.

Alabama wide receiver, Jeudy, Alabama, safety Xavier McKinney, right guard Jedrick Wills Jr. and outside defender Terrell Lewis previously announced that they are entering the draft.

Left guard Alex Leatherwood and linebacker inside linebacker Dylan Moses will return to Tuscaloosa.

