An Alabama mother is often criticized after posting an alarming video in which she cuts off her daughter’s braids.

The video shows how the mother triggers her anger after the small child is taken by her father to have her braids made by someone else.

“I don’t care! I told you, stop playing with me! I don’t care, I’m making my own daughter’s hair,” she screams, taking scissors to the crying girl’s hair.

According to MadameNoire, the worrying incident happened after the little girl’s father took her and her siblings on a surprise trip to get their hair done because they didn’t spend much time together.

The father shared the video on Facebook and wrote:

I snuck up to my kids in the daycare because my mother didn’t let Jayla see me and I got my boys to have their hair cut and my bby girl’s hair to look like her mother did just because I was got my bby hair.

I am Gucci, but my child is injured, but women talk about dead beats, why sums [N-words] say that they smashed their birthday cake on their birthday last year [sic].

Not surprisingly, people on social media quickly condemned mother’s actions. Many people indicated how upset the little girl appeared throughout the ordeal.

“This is so sad and evil,” wrote one woman, sharing the video on Twitter. “She really cut this baby hair out of defiance.”

Others quickly insisted that even though they “despise” their “baby daddy”, they would never hurt or upset their children to “annoy” him.

“I always say love your children more than you hate yourself,” added another.

Despite the outrage, the mother should stand by her actions. According to the Daily Dot, she said in an Instagram Live that the braids are “too tight” even though she likes the style.

It was too tight. My baby hair, her flesh puffed out between the braids and everything. It was pretty, but it was too tight and I don’t even braid her hair so tightly.

In another Facebook post, she mocked her daughter’s father and yet demanded that no one be allowed to touch her child’s hair.

“I don’t need a hoe to put my hands in my daughter’s hair if I’m a braider myself and I’m just growing my hair !!!” This F * ck [N-word] knows that I even said that the Africans can’t get into their heads because they were too hard to mutha f-kin tight & good hair, because damn right I cut it out [ sic], ‘she wrote.