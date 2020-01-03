advertisement

Alabama left tackle Alex Leatherwood will be back for his senior season with the Crimson Tide in 2020, he announced on Twitter on Thursday.

Leatherwood, a true freshman, started all 13 games in left tackle this season for Alabama, who finished 11-2 after beating Michigan in Wednesday’s Citrus Bowl.

“When I decided to come to Alabama it was always important for me to win football games, but it was just as important to get my degree,” Leatherwood wrote in a statement. “I understand that my career in the field will not last forever and walking through that stage has always been a goal of mine.

“My career here has had some ups and downs. Things haven’t always gone the way I envisioned, and because of that, I don’t want it to end now.

. “This season did not go as planned, but this is not the end for us. We have unfinished business to take care of. ROAD TOL! “

In 2018, Leatherwood started all 15 games for the Tide at right guard as Alabama lost its national title game to Clemson. He was then moved to left tackle after Prime Minister Jonah Williams left for the NFL.

Many stores tied Leatherwood as a potential first-round pick if he made his name in the 2020 NFL Draft. The deadline to declare juniors is January 17th.

