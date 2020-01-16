advertisement

Sophomore quarterback Kira Lewis Jr. Scored a game-high 25 points and uncontested Alabama dealt No. 4 Auburn their first loss of the season 83-64 in Southeastern Conference action Wednesday night in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Lewis scored 17 of his total in the second half as junior guard Alex Reese scored 10 of his 13 points in the first half as the Crimson Tide (9-7, 2-2 SEC) took advantage of the slow play of the game. The Tigers to take a quick 5-0 lead they would never give up.

Defender Herbert Jones had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Alabama for his first double of the season.

Freshman striker Isaac Okoro led Auburn with 13 points and senior center Alex Wiley had 10 points and 13 rebounds for his seventh double of the season and 10th of his career. But Tiger’s leading scorer, guard Samir Doughty, scored just six points, nearly 10 below his season average, before winning with 2:16 left.

64 points were a season low for the Tigers (15-1, 3-1), who also shot a weaker 31.7 percent from the field. The loss leaves San Diego State (18-0) the only undefeated NCAA Division I team.

In addition to matching their senior season with 21 laps, Auburn once again fought off the free throw line, tying for just 17 of 30 attempts. The Tide finished 29 of 37 in free throws.

After going to the locker room down 36-27 for their biggest deficit of the season, the Tigers went inside 42-40 in just over five minutes of the second period, but failed to overcome.

The two teams meet again on February 12 in Auburn.

