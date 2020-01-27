advertisement

SCOTTSBORO, Alabama (AP) – Recreational boaters jumped into the water to escape an explosive fire that consumed at least 35 ships moored along the Tennessee River early Monday. Authorities said there had been deaths, seven people having been sent to the hospital and seven others originally missing.

The fire was reported shortly after midnight while people living in the boats slept and consumed the wooden dock and an aluminum roof that covered many ships, cutting off emergency exits and raining debris in the water. .

“There were many people saved from the water who escaped by going into the water,” Rocky Harnen, assistant to the Jackson County Chief Sheriff, told The Associated Press shortly after dawn . “We are trying to get divers down here to look for possible victims in the water.”

advertisement

The fire destroyed Pier B, approximately 50 meters (46 meters) from Pier A where the boat of Mandy Durham and her boyfriend is moored.

“We woke up when we heard screams and thuds,” said Durham. “When we woke up, we could see red through the window.”

“Within 15 to 20 minutes, the entire wharf was in flames,” she said. “All of these boats have propane tanks and gas tanks, and that makes a lot of fire.”

People jumped on a boat at the end of the quay because the fire had consumed the middle part and it was their only way out. But then the flames spread to the boat, leaving water as the only way out, said Durham.

“Water was the only place they had to go,” said Durham. “It’s just extremely sad. It’s horrible.”

Harnen said, “We have confirmed deaths, but we don’t have exact figures yet.” He added that several of those hospitalized suffered from being in the water and that some had been burned.

Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus said earlier that seven people had been hospitalized and seven others missing, the fire having destroyed at least 35 boats moored in Jackson County Park.

Harnen said officials were trying to account for about seven people who had seating on the dock.

“They had slips here,” Harnen. “It doesn’t mean they’re in the water and it doesn’t mean they’re dead. We are trying to find them.”

It was difficult for the rescuers to reach the victims, said Harnen: “The damage from the wharf fell on the boats, and some of the boats drifted,” he said. The aluminum roof and wooden structure were destroyed, as were about three dozen boats. Crews were also using booms to try to contain fuel in the water, he said.

Most of the boats on the dock that burned lived permanently on their boats, but some spent mostly weekends there, said Durham.

Speaking to the AP shortly after dawn, Durham said there were lifeboats on the water. “Everyone is just hoping to find those they knew on this dock. There were families there. It’s devastating, ”she said.

The park on the Tennessee River includes a boat launch, dock and restaurant, and offers boat rentals, according to the Jackson County government website.

advertisement