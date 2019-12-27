advertisement

THREE cheerleaders died on Christmas Day, a fourth is badly injured after his vehicle has lost control and turned into an oak tree.

The sun reports Addyson Martin, Emilee Fain, Cassidy Dunn, all 16, all sitting in the front seat of a small SUV when it was believed that the driver would dodge to avoid a deer.

The teenagers died and two girls in the back were seriously injured.

According to the police, the five girls from the Alabama district of Geneva were all together for a Christmas party and drove to another house when the accident happened.

media_cameraEmilee Fain, Cassidy Dunn and Addyson Martin died in a car accident on Christmas Day. Picture: WTVY

Michael McDuffie said: “We’re not sure why they lost control, but it hit a big oak tree.

“It could have been that a deer ran away from them.”

media_cameraEmilee Fain and Addyson Martin died in the SUV crash on Christmas Day in Alabama. Image: delivery

Police chief Tony Clemmons asked on the department’s Facebook page to pray for several destroyed families in the city.

The city’s school system announced on Facebook that the First Baptist Church of Geneva would open its sanctuary and ministers and advisors would be available.

media_cameraCassidy Dunn and Emilee Fain died in a car accident in Alabama on Christmas Day. Image: delivery

Geneva’s medical examiner, Donny Adkinson, said the tragedy was “just terrible.”

“We are all deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our three exceptional students. There are no words to express the sense of loss our church is experiencing this morning. Geneva is a close community. When someone hurts, we all hurt, ”he said. “Today’s goal is to give our students and our community the opportunity to cry, talk, pray, and find comfort together. In the future we will gather around the families, but now we need time to mourn together. We appreciate the prayers of everyone in Wiregrass and across the state. We would like to ask everyone to continue raising the families to prayer and remembering our injured student who underwent an extensive operation. Pouring out support is an indication of the positive way each girl led her life. “

So far, none of the girls’ families has made a public statement.

The two injured girls were not named.

One of them had to be flown from the scene. She has had a number of surgeries that have been reported to be successful and is expected to recover.

