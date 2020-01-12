advertisement

San Miguel Alab Pilipinas fell off the top in the Asean Basketball League on Sunday after tiring in the 85-64 defeat to the Singapore Slingers at the OCBC Arena against the Singapore Slingers on the road.

The Filipino ball club was reduced to an annual low when the Slingers won a wire-to-wire victory that avenged their defeat against Alab last December in Santa Rosa, Laguna.

Alab doesn’t seem to be able to find a way to stop Xavier Alexander throughout the game as the Slinger reinforcement has been completed with 31 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists and a season high of eight steals. When Alexander was in the back seat in the second half, it was another important point for Marcus Elliot, who set up a shooting clinic for Singapore and completed three of his five threes with 19 points in the fourth half.

Anthony Mclain also delivered a defensive monster performance with seven blocks to 18 points when the Slingers equaled their record 2-2.

Elliot, who won an ABL title with Hong Kong’s Eastern in 2017, gave Singapore the biggest lead with 79:47. The triple with 6:34 failed to materialize.

It was Alab’s third loss in eight games when he dropped to second place with a 5-2 record behind Mono Vampire. However, two losses in the last three games are cause for concern for coach Jimmy Alapag, whose team shot only 34 percent and made nine more sales with 15.

Sam Deguara ended up with 14 points and nine rebounds, but he was the only Alab player in the double digits when imports Khalif Wyatt and Nick King fought for a combined 6-of-19 win from the field.

SINGAPORE SLINGERS 85 – Alexander 31, Elliott 19, McClain 18, Kwek 7, Goh 5, Raj 3, Oh 2, J. Lim 0, K. Lim 0, Tay 0, J. Ng 0, S. Ng 0.

SAN MIGUEL ALAB PILIPINAS 64 – Deguara 14, King 9, Gray 9, Brickman 8, Wyatt 7, Vigil 5, heading 3, Ganuelas-Rosser 3, Caracut 2, Domingo 2, Rangel 2.

Quarters: 22-17, 42-33, 66-44, 85-64.

