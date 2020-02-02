advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel Alab Pilipinas, who was involved in an extra session for the second game in a row, showed tremendous determination to ward off another challenge against one of the form-fitting teams in the Asean Basketball League.

After three days of career, Jason Brickman faced the challenge of extra time when San Miguel Alab Pilipinas the Singapore Slingers, 86-77, Sunday night in Sta. Pink multi-purpose sports facility in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

Brickman threw in seven of his 16 extra points to stop Nick King’s import when Alab took an 8-4 record second consecutive win for the solo second as he won the Slingers’ two-game streak demolition.

King ended the game with 20 points, including a pause, to freeze the game at 81-75, leaving 69 seconds in overtime. It was Brickman who set the tone for Alab’s strong appearance in extra time and took a 73:71 lead before Sam Deguara’s back-to-back baskets gave the home team the final lead with 77:75.

The scores:

SAN MIGUEL ALAB PILIPINAS 86 – King 20, Brickman 16, Gray 10, Domingo 9, Deguara 8, Ganuelas-Rosser 7, Caracut 6, Williams 5, heading 3, Vigil 2.

SINGAPORE SLINGERS 77 – Elliott 18, Kwek 17, Goh 12, Alexander 11, McClain 11, Ng 6, J. Lim 0, K. Lim 0, Oh 0.

Quarter: 25-19, 42-31, 54-55, 71-71, 86-77.

