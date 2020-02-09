advertisement

Import Nick King made a fiery start when San Miguel Alab Pilipinas defeated Saigon Heat by 82-75 on Sunday night in the Asean Basketball League Season 10 in Sta. Pink multi-purpose complex in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

After a below-average loss to the Kuala Lumpur Dragons last Tuesday, King released 20 of his 26 points in the first half, while his import colleague Sam Deguara finished 15 points when the Fiipino ball club rose to 9 points. 5 for second place behind Mono Vampire from Thailand (10-4).

King grabbed 12 boards and got four steals, while Jason Brickman ended up with 14 assists.

Filipino-American security guard Jeremiah Gray also scored 13 points, including seven in the first quarter when Alab took the first two-digit lead with a 21:10 lead over Jordan Heading’s three-pointer.

The lead increased to 23 when Gray scored 60:37 in the third game’s 6:01 final score.

But the heat fought its way through the deficit in the final seconds when Sam Thompson’s fouls shot the guests back within four points (75-79) within 40 seconds.

King found Deguara up for a slam in the next game and sparked hope of a turnaround from the heat that caught her ninth loss in 12 games.

The scores:

SAN MIGUEL ALAB PILIPINAS 82 – King 26, Deguara 15, Gray 13, heading 9, Domingo 6, Brickman 5, Ganuelas-Rosser 4, Williams 2, Vigil 2, Caracut 0, Aban 0, Rangel 0.

SAIGON HEAT 75 – Thompson 32, Taylor 15, White 10, Tran 7, Young 5, Dierker 2, Nguyen 2, Dinh 2.

Quarter: 25-15, 50-31, 71-54, 82-75.

