MANILA, Philippines – Jimmy Alapag, San Miguel Alab Pilipinas coach, admits “a good problem” has surfaced after his team won 101-106 in the Asean Basketball League’s 10th season of the Asean Basketball League in their 10th home game against Taipei Fubon Braves ,

With two solid appearances by Jeremiah Gray for the Filipino ball club against Macau Wolf Warriors and Fubon, Alapag had a dilemma in the wing position when Jordan Heading and Louie Vigil also showed brilliant flashes throughout the season.

One day after the 93:98 loss to Macau Wolf Warriors with 10 points, Gray scored 17 points and scored two crucial blocks against OJ Mayo in the final seconds, securing Alab’s victory at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

“We are actually overloaded at the wing position,” said Alapag, whose team shared first place with Mono Vampire with a 5-2 record.

“If you look at Miah (Gray), Louie Vigil and Jordan Heading, I want to give each of these guys a chance early in the season and I’m really happy with the way Jordan played, but we wanted to give Miah is also an opportunity to do a few reps with the first group. “

Gray certainly helped a few more minutes, but Alapag knows that everyone will play a total of 26 games this season and the next two must be on the way.

“It will be a challenge for the staff and me throughout the season because they have three top-class wingers that everyone can play and that all bring something different to the table,” said Alapag. “But I think it’s a good problem for us and it’s something that the staff and I have to find out over the course of the season.”

Alab travels to Singapore for a duel with the Singapore Slingers at the OCBC Arena on Sunday before taking an 11-day break that ends in a street clash with Hong Kong Eastern.

