advertisement

NAIROBI – Somalia’s al-Shabaab militant group on Sunday attacked a military base in Kenya used by US and Kenyan forces and posted pictures of masked gunmen standing near a plane in flames.

The African American Command (AFRIKOM) confirmed an attack on Manda Bay Airport in Lamu district, near the Somali border. The Kenyan army said the attack was repulsed and that four militants had been killed. There are no immediate reports of victims from Kenya or the US.

“Seven aircraft and three military vehicles were destroyed in the attack,” al Shabaab said in a statement in which she claimed responsibility for the attack.

advertisement

Major Karl Wiest of AFRICOM told Reuters fewer than 150 US personnel were at the base, where they provide anti-terrorism training and support to East African partners.

“Initial reports reflect damage to infrastructure and equipment. A staff evaluation responsibility is underway, ”AFRICOM said in a news release.

The attack that began before dawn took about four hours, witnesses and military sources told Reuters.

Kenyan military spokesman Col. Paul Njuguna said the base was now secure.

Travelers were seen gathering in the Lamu neighborhood following an attack by Somalia’s Islamist Islamist group al Shabaab at a military base in Manda, Lamu, Kenya January 5, 2020.

REUTERS / Abdalla Barghash

“This morning around 5:30 an attempt was made to disrupt security on the Manda Air Strip. The attempt failed successfully,” he said.

“The air is safe. Coming out of the unsuccessful breach a fire broke out affecting some of the fuel tanks located on the plane. The fire has been brought under control. “

At least four militants were killed, Njuguna said.

There was no indication that the militants had managed to get to the base. The airport is special with another on the island of Manda used by commercial flights to Lamu.

Kenya sent troops to Somalia in 2011 after a cross-border raid and kidnappings. They were later plunged into an African Union peacekeeping force, now 21,000, supporting the swing, Western-backed Somalia government. Al Shabaab has been fighting for more than a decade for toppling the government and enforcing strict Islamic law.

Freelance investigator Benjamin Strick, who analyzes satellite images for open source investigation websites such as Bellingcat, said the photos of gunmen near a burning plane published by al Shabaab have the images matched with satellite images of buildings and a plane distinctive plane adjacent to base but outside its perimeter.

EXHIBITION ON THE MARKET

Residents on nearby Lamu Island, a haven for affluent tourists visiting the European kingdom, say a loud explosion has woken them up before 4am. Abdalla Barghash said he later saw a large dark powder dust rising from the Gulf of Manda continent, where air strikes and bases are located

He later saw a large dark cloud of smoke rising from the Gulf of Manda continent

Resident Omar Ali said he was on his way to his farm when he heard a loud noise and saw smoke. Other farmers reported sustained fire, he said. A firearm was continuing four hours later, a military source said.

Lamu district, which is much poorer than the island, is often targeted by al-Shabaab with roadside bombs and ambushes on travelers or attacks on isolated villages. The insurgents killed three passengers when they attacked a bus in the district on Thursday.

The group carried out a similar attack in September at the Baledogle base in Somalia, which is used by both Somali special forces and US troops. All of the attackers were killed and the base was not violated.

It comes nearly a year after al Shabaab launched a deadly suicide attack on a wealthy hotel and office complex in the Kenyan capital Nairobi, killing 21 people.

advertisement