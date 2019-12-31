advertisement

Al Boum Photo will compete against two of his three opponents as he sets off to defend his Cheltenham Gold Cup crown in Tramore.

Willie Mullins’ festival hero follows the path that he successfully followed last season and reappears on Wednesday at the Savills New Year’s Day Chase – most recently at the Punchestown Festival.

During this run in May he was beaten twice in the Punchestown Gold Cup by stable member Kemboy. After his best hour, he won under Paul Townend on the blue ribbon in Cheltenham.

Mullins said: “We mainly go down because the floor is nice and soft. He liked it last year, so we thought we would go the same way again.

“After racing recently, Paul said to me that we had done the right thing when we didn’t drive him in Leopardstown – because he felt the ground was drying out all the time and was drier than described.

“It was sloppy and a bit sticky, but fairly dry and firm underneath – and times said that too. It wasn’t a difficult or bad time, so we’re happy enough with the decision we made.

“He is in good shape – but a lot of our big horses that have their first runs need it. I hope he doesn’t need it in Tramore.”

He added: “He likes soft ground – that brings his endurance into play. He is a big horse and likes to dig into the ground, so I think the ground is pretty important.

“The match between Samcro and Faugheen drew a large crowd to Limerick (over Christmas) and I would be happy if this also drew a nice crowd to Tramore.”

In contrast to Al Boum Photo in the third season, the Mullins couple Voix Du Reve and Acapella Bourgeois complete over three kilometers five and a half furlongs – while Gordon Elliott’s mare Shattered Love completes the quartet.

Voix Du Reve and Shattered Love were last ranked fifth and seventh behind Mullins’ winner Min in the first-class John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase in early December.

