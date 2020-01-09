advertisement

Previous winners Al Boum Photo, Native River and Sizing John are among the 31 entries for the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup on March 13th.

Al Boum Photo brought Willie Mullins a first win in the Blue Riband event last season after several near failures and looked as good as ever when he returned to Tramore.

With Kemboy, who defeated Al Boum Photo in Punchestown, Bellshill and Real Steel last year, Mullins has a few other strong strings in his sights.

Native River, which finished fourth last year and third in 2017 and won in 2018, ran only once this season when it strolled home in the chase of the many clouds in Aintree.

He is coached by Colin Tizzard, who also participated in Lostintranslation, the Betfair Chase winner who was disappointed at King George this Christmas.

The size of John fell over the hurdles on New Year’s Eve when he returned to the sidelines after more than 700 days, but this time coach Jessica Harrington registered the 2017 winner.

Clan Des Obeaux won King George for the second time on St. Stephen’s Day and is Paul Nicholls’ great hope. The master coach also hired last year’s Ryanair winner Frodon.

Nicky Henderson’s Santini is prominently featured on the Ante Post lists, even though he was at home on his only seasonal outing to date in Sandown.

Gordon Elliott’s leading competitor is Delta Work, who did his best over Christmas when he won the Savills Chase in Leopardstown.

Presenting Percy, Monalee and Road To Respect is also part of the mix.

Third in last year’s race was Bristol De Mai, coached by Nigel Twiston-Davies, and he will likely be back again after running the Cotswold Chase this month.

According to plan

Anthony Bromley, race director for owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, said: “Bristol De Mai was delighted with Nigel and is on schedule for the Cotswold Chase later this month to hopefully prepare for another Gold Cup win.

“The idea after Betfair’s chase was to always play Cotswold Chase and then Gold Cup, and Nigel has been particularly happy with him lately. There was no real race for him over Christmas because we didn’t want to take him to Kempton because he hadn’t really fired there in recent years.

“He finished third in the Gold Cup last year and although he does pretty well from today’s perspective, we’re looking forward to another hit. Maybe his chances are a little too big, but we’re not kidding because it will be a difficult question. I guess if he leaves and wins the Cotswold pursuit, he’ll shorten it, right?

“We also included him in the Ryanair chase just to give us that option, but it’s more than likely that he’ll go for the Gold Cup.”

The first two houses in the Ladbrokes Trophy, De Rasher County and The Conditional, as well as Discorama and Elegant Escape, are others with the option.

