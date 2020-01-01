advertisement

Al Boum Photo, winner of the Cheltenham Gold Cup, celebrated another triumphant chase for the Savills New Year in Tramore.

Willie Mullins, who won the race for the second time in a row, had drawn a large crowd onto the track.

Only four of them, including two staff in Acapella Bourgeois and Voix Du Reve, were hired, and Gordon Elliott’s Shattered Love prevented a Mullins monopoly.

Rachael Blackmore set the pace in Acapella Bourgeois when Paul Townend scored three goals most of the race when Shattered Love separated the Mullins couple.

Townend had five fences in front of him and sent Al Boum Photo in the lead. The race was almost over.

A big jump at the next brought him a couple of lengths and while Acapella Bourgois briefly posed a threat, Al Boum Photo (4-7 favorite) cleared six lengths without asking a big question.

Betfair reduced the winner from 6-1 to 9-2 to defend its Cheltenham crown.

