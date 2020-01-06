advertisement

Willie Mullins was able to provide Al Boum Photo and Kemboy with a clean health report after their Christmas missions.

Al Boum Photo was a Tramore winner and is now likely to head straight to Cheltenham to defend his Magners Gold Cup crown.

Kemboy finished fourth at Delta Work at Savills Chase in Leopardstown when he delayed his comeback for the first time after an ownership dispute.

“Al Boum got out of the race great and Kemboy got out of the race well. All the big guys have done their races well and the fingers crossed for a while, ”said Mullins.

His promising new hurdler Elixir D’ainay ran a good race on Sunday to finish second in Naas, but failed to prevail against Envoi Allen in the Lawlor’s Of Naas Novice Hurdle.

“It’s as good as him. Envoi Allen just seems to be the best newcomer to the British Isles and he’ll be very difficult to beat anywhere,” said Mullins.

“I can imagine that we are going to the Dublin Racing Festival now and probably more than two and a half (miles). We will go wherever we can and try to plan a route to Cheltenham and try to avoid the other guy! “

