advertisement

Bengaluru, January 5. Qatar defender Champion Nasser Saleh al-Attiyah is once again a favorite as the rally for Dakar 42 begins in Sunday’s (January 5) in Eda, Saudi Arabia.

Upon arrival at the Dakar rally in Jeddah, the excitement continued. From the spectacular King of Abdulaziz Stadium pre-race technical inspections to Saturday night (January 4) nightlife nightlife in the Dakar village on the Red Sea coast of Podi.

advertisement

Dakar came to the Middle East from his first home in Africa, through a magical decade in South America.

The enduring test of motorcycle stability has enriched everyone, from many champions to startup racers.

Currently, 83 cars, 144 bicycles, 46 side-by-side, 46 trucks and 23 quadrants will come to dangerous terrain and test their skills to the limit. All this will take place in a new country as Saudi Arabia becomes the 30th state to host a truly international Dakar rally.

Desert racers have come from all over the world to try the world’s toughest rally against them. On Sunday, the first round of 2020, Dakar takes competitors 752 kilometers (752 km) of memento as they travel ed edda and head north to Al Waj.

Defending champion

Together with French navigator Matieu Baumel, their now famous Toyota Hilux steering wheel, Al Attica, which has won a brutal off-road rally three times in the last eight years, has been in great shape in recent years.

Driving a forest car is natural; it is difficult for Qatar to win the fourth title in Qatar for Saudi Arabia.

The dream came true

“I would like to thank all those who have allowed Dakar to reach the Middle East. I have won Dakar three times now and I will all go out to win fourth.

“It has long been my dream to see Dakar come to this region. I hope that everyone will enjoy this race, ”said Al Attiyah, who won in 2011, 2015 and 2019.

The challenge of Peterhansel

One of Al Atiyah’s main title challenges will be the husband-team of Stephanie (France) and Andrea Peterhansel (Germany), who will be seen behind the wheels of the all-new MINI John Cooper Works Buggy.

“Twenty-five years ago I came to Saudi Arabia for a motorcycle race and I remember the beautiful landscapes. I also came here last year for a two-day Baja race, and the open desert was truly impressive. I have no doubt that we will have a very exciting race here in Saudi Arabia, ”said Pithansel, who won the Dakar 13 times and is the first to see his wife on the plane.

Alonso’s debut

Dakar Rally 2020 will also see the debut of Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso, the two-time Spanish champion, as he will be seen behind the wheels of a Toyota Hilux V-8 with compatriot Mark Coma.

The duo finished third in a rally at the intersection of Saudi Arabia’s Al Ula Naomi, which it hopes will build on it.

(With investment from Red Bull Media)

Get breaking news alerts.

Allow notifications

You are already subscribed

advertisement