Feeling good

“It feels good to be at the end of the first Dakar first ever in the Middle East, but it was a hard day. We stopped and corrected three points.

We had to stop every two or three kilometers on the back wheel, very strange. We opened the way today, and it was not easy, some difficult parts, “says Al Attica, who has a Frenchman Matthiou Baumeel on his voyage.

There was a superpower

Peterhansel, who is accompanying his wife Andrea as the new MINI driver, Works on the Cooper Buggy, has been upset since day one.

“At today’s stage we went through no mistakes and no acne. Today we had reservoirs, rocky segments and fast valleys, well located, ”the Frenchman said.

Alonso is playing it safe

Trying to make history as the first F1 champion to win the event, Dakar’s debut Alonso avoided the early pitfalls and finished in the 11th place from ah Edda to Al Wakh, his Toyota.

“Good first day. A fun and challenging stage. Tomorrow it will come sooner, ”said the Spaniard, who has compatriot Mark Coma as his navigator.

Wake up call

The Dakar Rally of 2020 came to life with an opening round that gave rivals a strong wake-up call against the 319km clock. The first “Dakar” stage in Saudi Arabia was a new beginning for all 342 vehicles in the rally.

As well as some familiar faces who are pushing ahead, we also have a crop of exciting newcomers to follow. Starting in the city of Edda on the eve of the Dakar escort, the second day is over and more excitement awaits.

