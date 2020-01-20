advertisement

Feeling good

“It’s a good feeling to be at the end of the first Dakar first ever in the Middle East, but it was a hard day. We stopped and corrected three points.

We had to stop every two or three kilometers on the back wheel, very strange. We opened the way today, and it was not easy, some difficult parts, “said Al Attica, who has his navigator Matti Baumeel in France.

advertisement

There was a superpower

Peterhansel, who is accompanying his wife Andrea as a new MINI servant, has worked with Cooper on the Buggy since its inception.

“At today’s stage we have passed without major mistakes and acne. Today we had reservoirs, rocky sections and fast gorges, good location, ”the Frenchman said.

Alonso is playing it safe

Trying to make history as the first F1 champion to win the event, Dakar’s debutant Alonso avoided the early temptations and finished 11th in the drive from Edda to Al Wach, his Toyota.

“Good first day. A fun and challenging stage. Tomorrow it will come sooner, ”the Spaniard wrote on Twitter, who has compatriot Mark Coma as his navigator.

Wake up call

The Dakar Rally of 2020 came to life with the opening round that gave rivals a strong wake-up call against the 319km clock. The first stage of the Dakar in Saudi Arabia was a new beginning for all 342 vehicles in the rally.

As well as some familiar faces who lead early, we also have a fascinating newcomer to follow. Starting in the city of Edda on the eve of the Dakar escort, the second day is over and more excitement is on the way.

advertisement