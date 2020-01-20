advertisement

Defending champion

Together with French navigator Matieu Baumel, their now famous Toyota Hilux steering wheel, Al Attica, which has won a brutal off-road rally three times in the last eight years, has been in great shape in recent years.

Driving a forest car is natural; it is difficult for Qatar to win the fourth title in Qatar for Saudi Arabia.

The dream came true

“I would like to thank all those who have allowed Dakar to reach the Middle East. I have now won the Dakar three times, and I will all come out to win fourth.

“It has long been my dream to see Dakar come to this region. I hope that everyone will enjoy this race, ”said Al Attiyah, who won in 2011, 2015 and 2019.

The challenge of Peterhansel

One of Al Atiyah’s main challengers will be the team of Stephanie (France) and Andrea Peterhansel (Germany), a duo who will be seen behind the wheels of the all-new MINI John Cooper Works Buggy.

“Twenty-five years ago I came to Saudi Arabia on a motorcycle race and I remember the beautiful landscapes. I also came here last year for the Baja two-day race, and the open desert was really impressive. I have no doubt that we will have a very exciting race here in Saudi Arabia, ”said Pithansel, who won the Dakar 13 times and is the first to look at the plane.

Alonso’s debut

Dakar Rally 2020 will also see the debut of Spanish double champion Fernando Alonso, who will make his first debut as he will be seen behind the wheels of a Toyota Hilux V-8 with compatriot Mark Coma.

The duo finished third in a rally at the intersection of Saudi Arabia’s Al Ula Naomi and hope to build on it.

