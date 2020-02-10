advertisement

Reporters at the CDU conference in December 2018 had only one concern: How should you report on a new party leader with a double 24-letter eight-syllable name?

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer’s impending departure solves this problem for us, but creates much more serious concerns for Germany’s dominant center-right party.

A transformative earthquake is underway in German politics, triggered by the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD). Last week, support in eastern Thuringia helped elect a little-known liberal politician to become prime minister.

The fact that the local CDU also voted for the candidate and effectively campaigned for the right to thwart a left-wing candidate broke a post-war political taboo. The result: First Thuringia’s CDU leader announced his resignation, now Kramp-Karrenbauer follows.

For the AfD there are two heads for the price of one.

In reality, the turbulence in the vote last week only raised doubts about AKK’s authority in their party and exposed the long-delayed decisions of the CDU on its political direction.

In the CDU’s two-decade era, particularly its 15 years in power, the party took a centrist course – with occasional fluctuations in welfare and migration policies. But is this still a formula for success or, as a growing conservative wing in the party argues, does the CDU have to follow the Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP) and move to the right to stop conservative voters from moving to the fringes?

It was painfully clear last week that Kramp-Karrenbauer never established authority in her party when the Thuringian CDU ignored both them and a strict party ban on AfD cooperation.

Despite the lack of credibility, she plans to continue and “moderate” the transition. In the next breath she admitted on Monday that her collaboration with Angela Merkel – the separation of party chairmanship and chancellery – had created confusion. Why should such a division of labor work for your successor?

Kramp-Karrenbauer’s early departure is a humiliation for Merkel. Securing her successor was the Chancellor’s last political coup. This coup failed.

The resignation of the second chairwoman of the CDU after only 14 months tears up the chancellor’s plan for an orderly transition. Merkel has vowed to stay until the end of her fourth term as chancellor in autumn 2021. From now on, this is no longer your decision.

