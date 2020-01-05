advertisement

The group stage of the Champions League for 2019-20 is well underway, with the third round of matches this week. As we reach the semifinals, some of the early favorites are looking good, with Manchester City and Bavaria leading their respective teams. But the gaps between the teams in each group, who seems to be able to shock and advance the knockout stages? Let's discuss some of the possible contenders

Club Brugge:

When the draw came to pass, it would appear that the Group A would have been a formal one with 13-time favorites Real Madrid and Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain. The team has been easy so far, and the Belgian outfit Club Brugge are in second place with two points from two games.

Draw with Galatasaray 0: 0. After 0, Bruges headed to the Bernabeu and had two goals in front of them. Unfortunately for the Blue, Real Wormers pushed them back, and Rude Wormer sent a free kick to Kasemiro’s equalizer. If they had kept that day, the light would have separated Brugge from the pursuing box, but instead it was alone.

Bruges are undefeated in six Champions League games, and next-door rivals PSG are a formidable force, Los Blancos struggling to score points, and with Galatasaray unable to score, the Belgians must love their chances of progress.

Valencia

As things stand in Group H, Valencia and Chelsea find themselves struggling for a desirable run. Chelsea may be a favorite of the books for progress, but having already beaten Frank Lampard’s men, we believe Valencia has what it takes.

Los Angeles It was not the best start of the season, and he dismissed head coach Marcelino after just three league games. They are currently eighth in La Liga with three wins from eight games lost. Despite beating Ajax 3-0 in the last Champions League game, Albert Selades has turned their backs on luck, and this newfound confidence should move to the European stage as well.

Valencia hosts Lille in the trio of meetings and with the Ligue 1 club below the group stage, this being a chance for Celades to boost their tyrants in the knockout stages.

Red Bull Salzburg

Group E is something of an unknown person and seems to be everyone’s game. Red Bull Salzburg is currently undefeated in the Austrian Bundesliga and ranks third in the Champions League. Losing one point to Liverpool and one point to leaders Napoli, Salzburg will host the next Italians, and the result could well turn the tensions of the group into a run-off.

Although Salzburg lost to Liverpool 4-3 in the last game, they do score a 6-2 lead in the half. While it is a huge matter for the current owners to overhaul, the Austrian side could surprise the group, but be surprised if it ends up making a head decision. Fans probably would not want to be reminded of their away game of the 16th round of the Europa League last season. After beating 3-1 in the first leg, they knocked out Nokoli 4-3 overall.

