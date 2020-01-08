advertisement

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado (January 8, 2020) – The next two games of the U.S. women’s basketball team against college opponents on January 27 at 7:00 p.m. at the University of Connecticut. EST on ESPN2 and February 2 at the University of Louisville at 2:00 p.m. EST on ESPN will be a homecoming for five athletes who will play against their former college teams.

Former Husky All-Americans play again against UConn Sue Bird (Seattle Storm), Tina Charles (New York Liberty), Breanna Stewart (Seattle Storm) and Diana Taurasi (Phoenix Mercury); and Angel McCoughtry (Atlanta Dream), an American who plays for Louisville, will compete against her former team.

Bird, Stewart and Taurasi will compete against each other in both games, while Charles is only available for the Connecticut game and McCoughtry is only available for the Louisville competition.

Fans of both games will receive an all-star cast, while the list for both college games will be rounded off by: Layshia Clarendon (Connecticut Sun / California), Skylar Diggins-Smith (Dallas Wings / Notre Dame), Sylvia Fowles (Minnesota Lynx / State of Louisiana), Chelsea Gray (Los Angeles Sparks / Duke), Kayla McBride (Las Vegas Aces / Notre Dame), Nneka Ogwumike (Los Angeles Sparks / Stanford), Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces / Washington) and A’ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces / South Carolina).

Tickets for both games are available now. You can find information on ticketing at usab.com/tickets.

“We are grateful to both the University of Connecticut and the University of Louisville for hosting our national team in two major games ahead of FIBA’s Olympic qualifiers in Serbia,” he said Carol Callan, Director of the U.S. Basketball Women’s National Team and chair of the U.S. National Team Selection Committee. “We know that they will both offer an incredibly high level of competition, and their fans have a great opportunity to see our team, including their alums, and take a look at what they can expect in Tokyo. We’re looking forward to a great environment, similar to what we saw at all four games in November, and would like to thank the fans in advance for coming to the games. “

After the Connecticut and Louisville exhibitions, the United States will continue to prepare for a seventh Olympic gold medal in a row as a participant in the 2020 FIBA ​​Olympic Qualification Tournament from February 6-9.

The United States was moved to Belgrade, Serbia, and will host Serbia on February 6th, followed by Mozambique on February 8th and Nigeria on February 9th in the 2020 Olympic women’s basketball field, deserving an Olympic berth.

Participate in the games in Serbia: Vogel, Diamond DeShields (Chicago Sky / Tennessee), Diggins-Smith, birds, gray, Brittney Griner (Phoenix Mercury / Baylor), Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm / Notre Dame), Ogwumike, Stewart, Taurasi and Wilson.

“We are delighted to be able to take part in the FIBA ​​qualification tournament in Belgrade,” added Callan. “The new competition system gives us the opportunity to compete against high-quality international teams so that our team can continue to prepare for Tokyo. The committee intends to see as many athletes in our pool as possible and this gives us another chance to see more players in action. “

Dawn Staley (South Carolina) is the head coach of the 2020 USA national team.

Dan Hughes (Seattle Storm), Cheryl Reeve (Minnesota Lynx) and Jennifer Rizzotti (George Washington), who helped the USA win the gold medal at the 2018 FIBA ​​World Cup and the FIBA ​​AmeriCup 2019, is the assistant coach of the 2019-20 US national team.

Staley will be unavailable for training and competitions in January and February due to commitments to its college team. Hughes and Reeve will act as assistant coaches for the above contests, and Rizzotti can join the US bank for the Connecticut contest before moving back to their GW squad.

