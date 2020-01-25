advertisement

January 25, 2020 against Jo Borras

Aiways will make history when the order books for its U5 all-electric SUV are opened at the Geneva Motor Show this year by becoming the first Chinese car brand to sell an electric car on the European market. The big question that Aiways hopes to answer: can China compete with Europe, in Europe, and succeed?

The U5 SUV from Aiways first appeared on our radar in September, when it became the first Chinese EV to receive full type approval from the German testing and certification agency, TUV Rheinland. At that time, the range was estimated at nearly 270 miles (434 km) in the NEDC cycle – closer to 240, according to “our” standards – and the U5 also passed all the strict noise and safety tests of the TÜV. “The Chinese automotive industry is strongly committed to alternative powertrain technologies and plans to use them to open up international markets,” said Gunnar Pflug, head of type certification at TÜV. “TÜV Rheinland has the competence and experience to offer Chinese manufacturers access to these markets through appropriate testing and certification services.”

Approximately the size of an Audi Q5, the Aiways U5 accommodates 5 and offers a 190 hp electric motor with approximately 230 lb-ft of TQ from 0 RPM. Which in theory should translate into more than sufficient performance to navigate through the dense urban centers of Europe.

Aiways plans to deliver 2000 units to customers in the first year, apparently focusing on delivering both build quality and customer service comparable to what the European customer expects. Assuming things are going well, Aiways can “turn a switch” and deliver 50,000 (fifty thousand) units to European customers in calendar year 2021. Assuming they can sell 50,000 of things, that is, but with a price tag that is expected will be somewhat less than 30,000 euros, maybe that is not such a big question?

what do you think? View the Aiways U5 in the official press photos below and let us know if you think these first 2,000 units have enough to enter the EU meaningfully in the comments section at the bottom of the page.

Made in China: AIWAYS U5 electric SUV

Source: Motorpasion, all photos courtesy of AI-WAYS Europe.

