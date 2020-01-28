advertisement

In 2005, a federal government scientist named Theresa Tam co-authored a breakthrough study that found that Canada had spent $ 7.5 million on air passenger screening for SARS, and failed to do exactly that.

Not a single case was found among the over one million verified passengers, Tam and colleagues reported. The disease was so relatively rare, the chances of finding a sick passenger with it were negligible, they concluded. The researchers suggested that the sources be focused elsewhere.

But more than 15 years later, the government is again implementing an airport control system – this time for the new Wuhan coronavirus – overseen by the Canadian Public Health Agency that Tam now runs.

advertisement

This system is already generating controversy, as Canada’s first confirmed case of the virus – a man returning from China – had passed through Toronto’s Pearson airport in largely undiscovered.

But Tam’s study and other evidence in 2005 questions whether such measures ever serve much purpose, despite their cost.

“It’s really like looking for a needle in the hut, and sometimes that needle is camouflaged,” said Josh Michaud, a global health policy expert at the Kaiser Family Foundation in Washington, DC. “The question is: Is it worth the time, effort and money? , especially if the resources put in controlling the borders are taken from elsewhere. “

The World Health Organization says screening for entry “offers few benefits while requiring significant resources”.

However, Michaud said in an interview that there may be some value to the practice, citing that Thailand has discovered three cases of the new disease, referred to as 2019-nCov, through airport controls.

It’s really like looking for a needle in your wrist

Tam clarified on Monday exactly what happened when Canada’s first case and his wife passed through Pearson on Jan. 22, contradicting earlier suggestions that the couple had kept important information.

The man, now in hospital in Toronto, was interviewed by a Canadian Border Agency officer after he boarded a flight from Guangzhou, China to Pearson, said Tam, Canada’s chief health officer. He had indicated in an electronic questionnaire that he had been to Wuhan, she told a conference call.

The passenger also said he had a “mild cough” but was allowed to leave freely, provided with a form explaining what he needed to do if his symptoms worsened, Tam said. His family called 911 the next day when his symptoms worsened and he was taken to hospital using appropriate protection.

“That was a very reasonable approach,” she said of what happened at the airport. “There really wasn’t any noticeable illness … Most of the symptoms developed upon entry.”

Travelers at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., January 24, 2020.

Jennifer Gauthier / Reuters

The man’s wife has now been tested positive for the disease, though she has not been feeling bad since Monday, said Toronto health official Dr. Eileen de Villa. Its public health department is working to contact everyone on the plane – China Southern Airlines flight CZ311 – which landed within the couple’s three rows.

Canada’s expanded screening of passengers on flights from China to Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver was implemented on January 22, the same day the pair arrived.

Signs now advise passengers to report any flu-like symptoms, while electronic kiosks ask if they have been to the Wuhan area recently or are experiencing symptoms.

Public Health Agency staff have been recently assigned to airports. Border officials are usually supposed to refer travelers with symptoms of infectious disease to those public health officials.

The 2003 SARS screening program was similar, requiring passengers to fill in forms asking if they had a fever, had some symptoms, or had contact with a patient with SARS. If they were to surround any of them, they were referred to a nurse for in-depth questions.

More than 1.1 million passengers were examined from March to July 1983 – both entering and leaving Canada – and zero cases were detected. The relatively short period of time people spend at airports and flights makes catching them as they suffer from “challenging” infectious disease, the researchers said, all from PHAC.

“Instead of investing in airport control measures to detect rare infectious diseases, investments should be used to strengthen infection control and infection control capabilities at points of entry into the health care system,” their paper said. in Emerging Infectious Disease magazine.

A 2009 US study concluded that scanners designed to detect passenger fever are also largely ineffective.

Tam seemed to reflect such findings on Monday, stressing that vettingu for travelers entering Canada is no guarantee to prevent the import of cases.

Screening at hospitals, clinics and other healthcare facilities is just as important as a way to identify the new virus in Canada, she said.

Some experts, however, still argue strongly in favor of examining the airport.

Travelers who have been to China should be questioned, and followed by health authorities after entering the country, infectious disease specialist Aileen Marty told CBC.

advertisement