Don’t ask how and don’t ask why, just hurry to Amazon because it’s the only retailer that offers discounts on Apple’s insanely popular AirPods Pro true wireless noise canceling earbuds. That’s the good news. The bad news is that they are unfortunately still listed as out of stock. However, if you can wait a while, be sure to order them to keep the discount, because you won’t find them anywhere else, let alone the price of Black Friday. When can you expect them to be delivered? It’s hard to say. However, what we can tell you is that we ordered a few last month and Amazon’s shipping quote said 1-2 months … but we received them in less than a week! Even if you do not need noise reduction, you will find even greater discounts on AirPods 2 and AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case, and both are now in stock.

AirPods Pro

Active noise reduction for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for an adjustable fit

Sweat and water resistant

Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear

Easy installation for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

The Wireless Charging Case provides more than 24 hours of battery life

AirPods 2

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy installation for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double tap to play or jump forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged using the Lightning connector

AirPods 2 with wireless charging case

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy installation for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double tap to play or jump forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged wirelessly with a Qi-compatible charging mat or using the Lightning connector

Image source: Hadrian / Shutterstock

